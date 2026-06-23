Ghana: Report All Forms of Child Labour - Children in Ladma Urged

CHILDREN below the age of 15 years in the La Dade-Kotopon Municipality have been urged to report any form of exploitation or work-related activities imposed on them by their parents or guardians that deprive them of their education or well-being.

The practice negatively affects their education, health and development, thereby hindering their growth and career prospects.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the La Dade-Kotopon Municipal Assembly (LaDMA), Alfredos Nii Anyetei, made the call at a float organised by the assembly as part of activities marking this year's World Day against Child Labour in Accra.

Under the theme: 'Red Card to Child Labour: Fair Play for Children and Decent Work for Adults,' the event, observed globally on June 12, sought to create awareness of the menace and encourage all stakeholders to uphold their responsibility to protect children from exploitation and harmful work.

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Pupils from La St. Paul Junior High School, La Wireless School and Nativity Junior High School participated in a walk through the principal streets of the municipality.

The children displayed placards with inscriptions such as: "Say No to Child Labour and Yes to Education", "Stop Buying from Children on the Streets", "Begging is Hazardous to the Child", "Parents, Take Responsibility for Your Children" and "Report Cases of Child Labour to the Authorities" and amongst others.

Mr Anyetei said children below the age of 15 should not be engaged in income-generating activities for themselves, their parents or guardians, stressing that the practice contravened both national and international laws protecting the rights of children.

"The day is being observed because the government, together with the United Nations, is against child labour. Any child facing such a situation should report it to an imam, pastor, teacher, police officer or any responsible elder for the necessary action to be taken," the MCE stated.

Mr Anyetei noted that although child labour was not widespread in the municipality, there were isolated cases that required public attention and vigilance.

He explained that the awareness campaign was intended to educate residents and children on the signs of child labour, and encourage them to intervene whenever they encountered such acts.

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Additionally, Mr Anyetei urged parents and guardians to prioritise the education of their children and assured children that they should not fear any repercussions after reporting such cases.

"The assembly will by all means possible, protect any child who faces such a situation because it is government policy and a commitment under international conventions to protect children from all forms of exploitation," he said.

The Head of Department of Social Welfare and Community Development of LaDMA, Paulina Mensah, clarified that not all forms of work performed by children amounted to child labour.

She explained that activities such as learning family trades after school hours or assisting in a family business under appropriate conditions could contribute positively to a child's social and life-skills development.

"Not all forms of work performed by children amount to child labour. What makes the difference is the child's age, the nature of the work and whether it affects the child's education, health and development," Ms Mensah elaborated.