Ghana: Osu Castle Hosts Historic Juneteenth Celebration

The historic Osu Castle in Accra last Friday hosted a theatrical performance depicting the experiences of Africans during the transatlantic slave trade as part of activities marking this year's Juneteenth celebration.

The event, held for the first time outside the United States of America, formed part of the closing ceremony of the Global Reparatory Justice Conference, dubbed 'The Next Step Conference', organised under the auspices of the Government of Ghana.

It brought together African Heads of State, government officials, members of the African diaspora and other dignitaries to reflect on the legacy of slavery and discuss pathways towards reparatory justice.

President John Dramani Mahama joined fellow African leaders and guests at the ceremony, which featured a reenactment of the capture, enslavement and transportation of Africans through the dungeons of Osu Castle to the Americas.

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The performance portrayed the separation of families, the harsh conditions endured by captives and the perilous journey across the Atlantic Ocean, reminding participants of the human cost of the slave trade and its lasting impact on African societies and their descendants.

The ceremony also featured a musical performance by veteran highlife musician Amandziba, during which President Mahama joined guests in celebrating the occasion.

As part of the Juneteenth activities, President Mahama presented Black Stars jerseys to Dr Julius Garvey, the Speaker of the Council of the Nation of Algeria, H.E. Azouz Nasri, and the Prime Minister of Barbados, Ms Mia Amor Mottley.

The event followed deliberations at the Global Reparatory Justice Conference in Accra, which focused on measures to address the legacy of slavery and strengthen cooperation between Africa and the global African diaspora.

President Mahama and other leaders observed as actors recreated scenes associated with the slave trade era, after which the President interacted with children who participated in the performance.

Earlier, addressing participants at the High-Level Consultative Conference on the Next Steps to Reparatory Justice, the Prime Minister of Barbados, Ms Mia Amor Mottley, called for renewed global commitment to reparatory justice and stronger collaboration between Africa and the Caribbean.

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She stated that the international community must move beyond merely acknowledging the transatlantic slave trade and take practical steps to address its consequences.

Ms Mottley said they had gathered in Accra to declare that the era of accountability had reached what she described as one of the greatest crimes against humanity.

She commended Ghana for its leadership in advancing discussions on reparations and historical justice, noting that the country had helped draw global attention to the issue.

She added that the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) had consistently championed reparations advocacy and described the Accra conference as an important milestone towards achieving coordinated global action.

The Prime Minister stressed the need for stronger unity between Africa and the Caribbean, urging both regions to deepen cooperation in pursuit of development, justice and shared prosperity.

She also commended President Mahama for his role in advancing global conversations on historical accountability and reparatory justice.

Dr Julius Garvey, son of Pan-Africanist Marcus Garvey, described the conference as a continuation of his father's vision of African unity and empowerment.

He called for stronger engagement between Africa and its diaspora, deeper economic cooperation and collective efforts towards development.

The Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Madam Abla Dzifa Gomashie, urged Africans to preserve and accurately tell their history.

She emphasised the importance of safeguarding the memory of slavery for future generations.