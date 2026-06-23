Ghana: Suspend Rent Increases or Face Legal Action - Acting Rent Commissioner Warns Hostel Operators

The Acting Rent Commissioner of Ghana, Mr Frederick Opoku, has directed all hostel operators across the country to suspend any planned rent increases, warning that defaulters would face legal action as the government intensifies enforcement of rent laws.

The directive forms part of a broader campaign by the Rent Control Department to regulate accommodation charges, protect tenants from exploitation and ensure compliance with existing housing regulations.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra yesterday, Mr Opoku stated that hostel operators who had issued notices of rent increments after the department's directive must withdraw them immediately. He added that students and tenants should disregard such notices and report offenders to the Rent Control Department.

Mr Opoku also announced plans to register all landlords nationwide to improve accountability and strengthen the administration of rent-related matters.

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He stated that relief had come for tenants, explaining that all hostel rent increases had been halted. He added that any student who received a notice announcing a rent increment after the directive should ignore it and submit a copy to the Rent Control Department for the necessary action.

Mr Opoku further disclosed that the department had collaborated with the Ghana Tourism Authority to monitor and regulate hostel facilities, particularly those operating without the required licences and registration.

He expressed concern about the poor conditions in some student hostels, describing a number of facilities inspected by his team as cubicles rather than suitable accommodation.

According to him, some rooms measuring about 16 feet by eight feet were accommodating up to four occupants under poor ventilation conditions, while charging what he described as excessive fees.

Mr Opoku stated that all landlords would be required to register with the Rent Control Department and obtain unique identification numbers before accessing any of its services.

He explained that landlords who failed to register would not be attended to at any Rent Control office across the country.

He further indicated that the department would begin strict enforcement after six months of public education on the rights and responsibilities of both tenants and landlords.

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The Acting Rent Commissioner reiterated that the law prohibits landlords from demanding rent advances exceeding six months and warned that offenders would be prosecuted.

While commending landlords for their role in housing delivery, he urged them to comply with the law and avoid practices that placed undue hardship on tenants.

Mr Opoku assured the public that the department would continue its reform and digitisation agenda to improve service delivery and promote peaceful landlord-tenant relations across the country.