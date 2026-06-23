Ghana: Only $1.75m Cyber Contract Money Paid to Supplier - Eoco Witness

23 June 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By MALIK SULLEMANA

An investigator with the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), Mr Frank Marshall Cromwell, yesterday told the High Court in Accra that only $1.75 million out of a $7 million payment for cyber security equipment was transferred to the Israeli supplier under the contract.

Mr Cromwell, who testified as a prosecution witness, said bank records showed that after GH¢49.1 million was deposited into the BNC Communications Bureau-Operations account on February 6, 2020, a transfer of GH¢9,537,500, equivalent to $1.75 million, was made to ISC Holdings, the Israeli company contracted to supply the equipment.

Led in evidence by the Deputy Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Dr Edem Srem-Sai, the witness said no further payments were made to the company from the account.

According to him, the first accused, Mr Kwabena Adu-Boahene, former Director-General of the National Signals Bureau (NSB), subsequently made substantial cash withdrawals from the account.

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Mr Cromwell told the court that the state did not receive the cyber security equipment because the full contract amount was not paid to the supplier.

He further testified that after a series of withdrawals, the account was depleted and later closed, with the remaining balance transferred to another company linked to the accused.

Mr Adu-Boahene and others are standing trial over allegations relating to a $7 million cyber defence system contract intended to strengthen Ghana's capacity to detect, prevent and respond to cyber threats, data breaches and digital espionage.

The prosecution alleges that funds allocated for the project were diverted. The accused persons have denied any wrongdoing.

The case was adjourned to a later date for further hearing.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

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