Liberia Elected to Aaaca Executive Committee

Liberia has been elected to represent the West African region on the Executive Committee of the Association of African Anti-Corruption Authorities (AAACA), marking a significant milestone for the country's anti-corruption efforts.

The election took place on June 18 during the closing plenary of the AAACA's Eighth Annual General Assembly in Nairobi, Kenya. The meeting was hosted by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) of Kenya at the Kenya School of Monetary Studies.

The General Assembly brought together heads of anti-corruption agencies and delegates from 45 institutions across 43 African countries under the theme, "Strengthening Cooperation and Institutional Innovation for Effective Anti-Corruption Efforts in Africa."

Liberia's election gives the country the responsibility of representing West Africa on AAACA's governing Executive Committee, where it will help shape the association's policies and initiatives on combating corruption across the continent.

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In her acceptance remarks, Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) Executive Chairperson, Cllr. Alexandra Kormah Zoe, thanked member states of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and other countries in the sub-region for their confidence and support.

Zoe said Liberia would focus on strengthening cross-border cooperation among anti-corruption institutions, including improving intelligence sharing and enhancing mutual legal assistance to combat transnational financial crimes.

She also pledged to promote greater legal cooperation between Anglophone and Francophone countries in West Africa by helping bridge differences in legal systems that often hinder asset recovery and cross-border financial investigations.

In addition, Liberia will advocate for the adoption of data-driven accountability measures, including modern evaluation tools and peer-review mechanisms to improve the effectiveness of anti-corruption institutions across the region, she said.

According to Zoe, Liberia's election coincides with broader institutional reforms within AAACA, including the launch of the Africa Anti-Corruption Studies and Research Centre (CEREAC) in Nairobi. The center is expected to promote research and develop African-led solutions to address corruption, governance challenges and illicit financial flows.

She said Liberia's new role on the Executive Committee will also provide an opportunity to promote the use of technology, data analytics and integrated financial systems to strengthen anti-corruption enforcement and improve institutional effectiveness across West Africa.