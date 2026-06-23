Liberia: Hundreds Attend Srhr Youth Jamboree

MONROVIA — Hundreds of young people from across Liberia gathered at Twister Yard Old Era Hub over the weekend for the 2026 Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) Youth Jamboree, a two-day event aimed at promoting youth empowerment, health education and advocacy.

Held under the theme, "Reclaiming the Narrative: Empowering Youth through Truth, Solidarity, and Expression," the event was organized by the Amplifying Rights Network (ARN) and a coalition of sexual and reproductive health and rights organizations, with technical support from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), KTK, Medica Liberia and other partners.

The jamboree brought together high school and university students, out-of-school youth, civil society organizations, development partners and community leaders for activities designed to combine entertainment with education.

Participants took part in dance competitions, musical performances, spoken-word poetry and board games alongside discussions on sexual and reproductive health and rights, mental health, gender equality, consent, substance abuse prevention and the transition from adolescence to adulthood.

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One of the highlights of the event was a spoken-word performance in which a young participant shared a personal story of resilience while advocating for greater access to accurate health information, quality services and equal opportunities for young people.

Representatives of United Nations agencies, development partners and civil society organizations also held interactive sessions aimed at addressing misconceptions surrounding sexual and reproductive health and encouraging informed decision-making among young people.

Partner organizations operated exhibition booths offering confidential counseling, youth-friendly health information, educational materials and information on leadership and advocacy opportunities. Organizers also provided raffle prizes, food vouchers and other incentives to encourage participation throughout the two-day event.

Speaking at the close of the program, organizers described the jamboree as more than a celebration, saying it served as a platform to strengthen youth voices, combat misinformation and promote informed decision-making on issues affecting young people.

They said the event achieved its objectives of fostering youth leadership, promoting access to accurate sexual and reproductive health information, and creating a safe space for learning, networking and self-expression.

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Organizers added that participants left the event with increased knowledge, stronger networks and renewed commitment to promoting inclusion, health awareness and positive change in their communities.

The Youth Jamboree is led by the Amplifying Rights Network and a coalition of SRHR organizations working to empower young Liberians through education, advocacy, networking and creative expression.