Cote d'Ivoire: Ivory Coast Coach Takes Swipe At Germany

22 June 2026
New Era (Windhoek)

Ivory Coast coach Emerse Faé has said Germany lacked fair play in their World Cup match on Saturday.

"We look to such nations as examples to help us improve, and I was a little disappointed by the lack of fair play shown by this German team," Faé told the post match news conference.

Germany won 2-1 from a stoppage time goal by Deniz Undav but Faé was mainly incensed about an 80th minute incident when Wilfried Singo went down injured.

"You would have expected a bit fairer play from a great nation like Germany when Singo kicked the ball out of play because of an injury," Faé said.

Singo held his thigh after a duel with Kai Havertz and kicked the ball out of bounds. He then went down in such a way that he was back on the pitch which led to an interruption.

This move made the Germans furious because it denied them a quick throw in as tempers flared.

He meanwhile said that "we would have liked them to pass the ball back to us." The coach also said he had a war of words with German full-back Nathaniel Brown. "I simply told him to stay humble. It's true, he played a brilliant game; he's part of a very, very strong national team. But I don't think he needs to speak ill of us just because his team are behind, or because the score is 1-1 and he'd like to win.

Read the original article on New Era.

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