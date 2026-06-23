Ghana: Can Black Stars Tame the Three Lions - in Historic World Cup Clash?

The Black Stars of Ghana and The Three Lions of England are set for a showdown that could define their fate or line of progression at the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup in a second Group L encounter at the Gillette Stadium today at 8pm local time.

At the highest level of football, Ghana and England have only played each other once, that is, an international friendly that ended in a 1-1 stalemate in March 2011 at the Wembley Stadium.

Andy Carroll opened the scoring for England, while Asamoah Gyan equalised for Ghana in the 90th minute.

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Today's encounter is therefore historic as it presents both countries with the opportunity to go into history as the first to defeat the other in a competitive encounter.

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But the stakes are much higher than that.

Both countries occupy the top two spots in Group L after first round of matches that saw England overcome Croatia and Ghana defeating Panama.

A win therefore can confirm a World Cup 2026 progression to the knockout stage of the competition with a game to spare.

Despite their pedigree, The Three Lions survived a couple of scares in an opening 4-2 win over Croatia, demystifying a thought among some connoisseurs of the game that the English are unbeatable.

Rated third favourites - only behind European rivals France and Spain - to win the competition, England enhanced their trophy credentials with that famous victory at the expense of 2018 finalists Croatia.

But that argument is only strengthened by Ghana's struggles in recent times. Within a short period of time, the Black Stars have gone through about three different hands - Otto Addo (parts 1&2) and Chris Houghton; all in a bid to build a formidable team for the Mundial.

But outcomes have been mixed as the team failed woefully in the last AFCON qualifiers but recovered to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

This and many other factors including injuries to her finest performers -Mohammed Kudus, Salisu Mohammed and Alexander Djiku for instance, would no doubt affect the strength of the Black Stars, especially the defence.

Facing a side with The Three Lions clout, definitely, this would come up for discussion.

England under Thomas Tuchel may not be as deadly and spectacular as football fans around the world have known them but Ghana's defensive predicament against their swift attacking machinery makes the clash one for the brave, especially for Ghanaian fans.

Tuchel boasts of a potent attacking arsenal powered by the high-flying Harry Kane, ably supported by top talents including Marcus Rashford, Jude Bellingham and Ollie Watkins who on any good day can harm any defence.

He employed a devastating attacking approach against Croatia. That exposed the defence in a way but the strategy paid dividends, as they got the goals to make up for their defenders' deficiencies in the first half.

Apart from the opening day victory, it exposed impressive statistics.

The English registered a mammoth 20 shots inside the penalty area of the Croatians, representing a new World Cup record for a rampant England, who sit top of Group L on goal difference and would be assured of a last-32 spot if they get the better of the Black Stars.

Such is the task that awaits Carlos Queiroz and his men today as the Black Stars also eye early qualification to ease the pressure on the team.

Sadly, the Black Stars have lacked that cutting edge to record convincing victories. The last time was October when they defeated Comoros 5-0 in qualification.

Against Panama, the Black struggled to fetch a late injury-time goal from Caleb Yirenkyi.

Sadly, it does not look like that problem would be solved; but one thing is very clear - that the team remain determined to cause what could be the biggest upset so far; perhaps, an upgrade of the Cape Verde stalemate with Spain.

The biggest news for Ghana may be the availability of Thomas Partey for this encounter after he missed the Panama game over entry visa issues.

In his absence, Coach Queiroz deployed Yirenkyi, Elisha Owusu and Kamaldeen Sulemana in a 4-3-3 system.

Considering England's strength, Queiroz may stick to his defensive organisation but may deploy Partey and Yirenkyi in a two-man holding midfield role to properly shield the defence while Semenyo is given some freedom to operate.

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What may be confusing now is whether to start Jordan Ayew again ahead of the impressive and aggressive Brandon Thomas-Asante who got the assist for Ghana's goal against Panama.

But Ayew's ability to hold-up play and draw fouls from opponents supports Queiroz's system and may compel him to start Jordan; also, not losing the sight of effecting substitutions that can change the course of the game.

This promises a tough, rugged and enduring game for the Black Stars. They must be disciplined, always be focused and maintain their shape at all times while they look for opportunities to counter.

After both sides won their opening World Cup match for the first time since South Africa 2010, the permutations for Carlos Queiroz's side are identical to that of Tuchel, as victory will cement their top-two spots.

It is a tough battle and clash Ghanaians especially, have longed for. Now is the time and Ghana is indeed ready to tame the Lions.