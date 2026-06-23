Ghana: Chief Justice's Canada Trip No Cost to Judicial Service

Chief Justice, Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, holiday in Canada comes at his own expense, the Judicial Service of Ghana has stated

It said the Chief Justice is on leave and that his trip to Canada was not sponsored by the service.

The clarity from the Judicial Service is coming in the wake of outrage from a section of the public regarding photos of Justice Baffoe-Bonnie with state officials during the opening match against Panama in Toronto, Canada on June 17.

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Among concerns that were widely circulated in both traditional and social media were related to judicial impartiality.

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Most of the critics argued that it was morally wrong and unethical for the Chief Justice to be seen mingling with politicians, and taking photographs with them at social gatherings.

However, in a statement issued on Friday by the Judicial Service said that while it was necessary to hold public office holder to high standards, issues must be placed in proper context.

It said the judiciary maintains its neutrality and would at all times deliver quality justice to the people.

"What the Constitution requires of judges is independence of mind, fidelity to the law, and impartiality in the discharge of their judicial functions," the statement read.

The service further noted that in every democratic society, persons occupying different constitutional offices will inevitably encounter one another in both official and non-official settings.

"The mere fact of such encounters cannot, without more, reasonably be construed as evidence of partisanship, bias, or political affiliation," the release added.

The Judicial Service also reminded the public that national institutions and symbols often serve to unite rather than divide citizens, adding that supporting the national team should not be misconstrued as compromising the impartiality or independence of any constitutional office holder.

The statement then urged the public to view the matter in its proper context and to disregard unfounded suggestions seeking to attribute meanings and motives to what was described as "an ordinary and patriotic gesture of support for Ghana's national team."

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The Judicial Service reaffirmed its commitment to preserving public confidence in the Judiciary through the continued discharge of its constitutional mandate with independence, integrity, impartiality, and fidelity to the rule of law.