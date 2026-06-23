Ghana: When Teachers Become Predators - Why Ghana Must Criminalise Sexual Relationships Between Teachers and Their Students

Every time a parent watches a child walk through a school gate, there is an unspoken expectation. The child will return home safer, wiser, and better prepared for the future.

That expectation is shattered when the very people entrusted to educate and protect children become the ones who exploit them.

A teacher who engages in a sexual relationship with a student does more than violate professional ethics. He destroys trust, abuses power, undermines education, and inflicts wounds that may last a lifetime. Such conduct transforms a place of learning into a place of fear and vulnerability.

Across Ghana, reports of teachers engaging in sexual relationships with students continue to emerge from junior high schools, senior high schools, and even tertiary institutions. Some incidents attract national outrage and media attention. Many more remain hidden beneath layers of fear, shame, intimidation, and silence.

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The latest incident that sparked public anger involved a teacher at the Bole Senior High School in the Savana Region, who was captured in a viral video allegedly engaging in sexual misconduct with a female student. The Ghana Education Service responded by interdicting the teacher pending investigations. Similar disciplinary actions have been taken in several other cases over the years.

While interdiction may be an appropriate administrative response, Ghana must now confront a difficult but necessary question.

Why are teachers who engage in sexual relationships with their students often treated primarily as disciplinary offenders rather than criminal offenders?

The fundamental problem: Consent is not the issue

Whenever such cases arise, a familiar argument emerges. Some people claim that the student willingly participated in the relationship. Others insist that the student initiated the interaction.

These arguments miss the point entirely.

The issue is not whether the student appeared willing. The issue is whether a teacher should ever be allowed to engage in a sexual relationship with a student under his authority.

The answer must be an unequivocal no.

A teacher exercises enormous influence over a student's academic life. Teachers assign grades, supervise examinations, write recommendations, determine classroom opportunities, and often influence disciplinary decisions. Students naturally seek their approval and depend on them for educational success.

Because of this imbalance of power, any sexual relationship between a teacher and a student is inherently exploitative. Such a relationship can never be genuinely equal.

Why students involved are victims, not offenders

One of the most damaging responses to these incidents is the tendency to label affected students as immoral, wayward, spoiled, or promiscuous.

This attitude is both unfair and dangerous.

Adolescents are still developing emotionally, psychologically, and socially. They are often vulnerable to manipulation by adults whom they admire, trust, or depend on. A teacher's position of authority gives him significant influence over a student's decisions and behaviour.

Even where a student appears willing, society must recognise that the responsibility lies with the adult who occupies the position of trust and authority.

Many students who become involved in such relationships are seeking approval, validation, mentorship, emotional support, academic assistance, or protection. These are normal needs for young people. Exploitative adults manipulate these needs for personal gratification.

The hidden cost to education and society

Sexual exploitation by teachers does not only harm individual victims. It damages the educational system itself.

Many affected students experience anxiety, depression, shame, loss of self-esteem, and emotional distress. These challenges often result in declining academic performance, poor concentration, absenteeism, school dropout, and diminished educational aspirations.

The consequences extend beyond the classroom. Families suffer emotional distress. Communities lose trust in educational institutions. Public confidence in teachers weakens. Society ultimately pays the price when young people are denied the opportunity to realise their full potential.

Existing policies are important but insufficient

The GES has established codes of conduct prohibiting sexual relationships between teachers and students. GES guidelines on sexual harassment classify such conduct as serious misconduct. The Ministry of Education has also introduced policies aimed at protecting learners within educational institutions.

Yet the persistence of these cases demonstrates that policy alone has not solved the problem.

When a teacher is merely interdicted, suspended, transferred, or dismissed, the message conveyed to society is that the offence is primarily a workplace violation.

But sexual exploitation of a student is far more than a workplace violation.

It is an abuse of authority.

It is a breach of trust.

It is an attack on a child's right to education and protection.

And in many cases, it may already constitute a criminal offence under existing laws, particularly where the student is below the age of consent.

Why responsible teachers must speak up

Many Ghanaian teachers are dedicated professionals who sacrifice daily to shape the future of the nation.

It is precisely for this reason that responsible teachers must not remain silent when colleagues engage in sexual misconduct.

Silence protects offenders.

Silence endangers students.

Silence damages the reputation of the teaching profession.

Teachers who witness inappropriate conduct, receive reports from students, or become aware of suspicious relationships have a moral and professional responsibility to report such behaviour.

Protecting children must always take precedence over protecting colleagues.

Why interdiction is not enough

Interdiction is a temporary administrative measure.

It removes a teacher from active duty while investigations are conducted. It helps preserve the integrity of the investigative process and prevents further interaction with students.

However, interdiction is not punishment.

Interdiction does not create a strong deterrent.

Interdiction does not reassure parents that predators will face meaningful consequences.

Most importantly, interdiction does not adequately address the broader societal harm caused by the abuse.

A teacher who exploits a student damages not only the victim but also public confidence in the educational system. Parents begin to question whether schools are truly safe environments. Students lose trust in authority figures.

Administrative sanctions alone cannot adequately address such harm.

Ghana needs a stronger legal framework

Parliament should consider legislation specifically criminalising sexual relationships between teachers and students where the teacher exercises authority, supervision, or educational responsibility over the student.

Such legislation should apply to Junior High School teachers, Senior High School teachers, TVET instructors, university lecturers, teaching assistants, academic supervisors, and school administrators.

The law must recognise that educational authority creates a special relationship of trust that should never be exploited for sexual purposes.

Under such a framework, offenders should face criminal prosecution, substantial fines, imprisonment where appropriate, permanent prohibition from teaching, and placement on a national educator misconduct registry.

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Prosecution must be firm, swift, and uncompromising. The objective is not only to punish offenders but also to send a powerful message that society will not tolerate the exploitation of children under the guise of education.

The law must make it clear that anyone who abuses educational authority to obtain sexual access to a student will face severe consequences without exception.

Protecting victims must be a national priority

Another major challenge is underreporting. Many students fear retaliation. Others worry they will be blamed rather than protected. Some remain silent because the accused teacher is influential within the school or community.

Government must therefore establish confidential reporting systems in schools and universities.

Students should have access to anonymous reporting mechanisms, counselling services, legal assistance, psychological support, and protection from retaliation.

Without strong victim protection measures, many cases will continue to remain hidden.

The strongest way to protect the integrity of the profession is not to excuse misconduct but to confront it decisively.

Every member of the public must openly condemn such conduct whenever it occurs.

We must create a society where predatory teachers are exposed, reported, prosecuted, and permanently removed from positions of influence over children.

Children deserve defenders, not predators.

A nation that values education must protect the students who make education possible. Anything less is a betrayal of our collective responsibility to the next generation.

The writer is a professor of Finance at the Bentley University U.S.A