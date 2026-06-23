Gambia: UDP Denies Consensus of Adopting Candidate-Led Model in Coalition Talks

The Deputy External Secretary of the United Democratic Party (UDP), Dr. Lamin Manneh, while speaking to Hill Top, has denied consensus in adoption of the candidate-led model in opposition coalition talks.

Dr. Manneh made these remarks in response to the press statement released by the Coalition Mediation Committee Secretariat with a tittle: 'Opposition Coalition Adopts Candidate-led Model, Signs Framework to Field Unity Candidate for December 2026 Elections.'

According to the dispatch, the milestone was reached during the ninth strategic session of the Coalition Mediation Talks, held on Saturday, 20 June 2026, at the African Princess Hotel in Banjul. Hosted by the United Movement for Change, led by Talib Ahmed Bensouda, the gathering marked a decisive step in opposition coordination.

"The author of the statement is wrong. I don't know who wrote it, but whoever did, is wrong. What the person wrote is not true. The person wrote the statement without consulting anybody. There was no consensus and not everyone agreed on this (candidate led coalition)," Dr. Manneh said.

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Dr. Manneh is the representative of the UDP on the ongoing opposition coalition talks ahead of the December 2026 Presidential Election.

"Whenever we had a meeting, before they released a statement, they would ask us whether we agreed. When we agreed, then that is when they would release a statement. But this one did not ask anyone before publishing the statement," Dr. Manneh said.

Dr. Manneh said he left the meeting on Saturday around 3pm but was later informed by the Coalition Leaders that an election was held to indicate what the people want. He said seven Political Parties including the UDP, ADD, PAP, Citizens Coalition for Change, all agreed with the UDP's proposal of a party-led coalition. He said they were told that the PPP also wants a party led coalition.

Dr. Manneh said the Coalition Leader told him that they were in discussions with GFA which also wants a party-led coalition. He said two parties, GDC, and APP Sobeya are the ones that want a candidate-led coalition together with CSOs and other movements.

"When we were having a meeting on Saturday, I told them that UDP wants a party-led coalition where UDP will lead and work with other parties. But I made it clear to them that it does not mean that we will implement only the UDP's programmes. I told them that the programme will be a coalition programme and the programmes of other parties will also be implemented to develop the country," he said.

When asked whether UDP will walk out of the coalition talks if the majority agreed for candidate-led coalition instead of party-led coalition, Dr. Manneh said his party will engage in discussions rather than walking out of the talks. He said forming a coalition is not easy and requires a lot of discussion.

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Dr. Manneh, said they want to form a coalition and adopt an MOU which will be inline with the Constitution of the country.