Gambia: Barrow Promises Uninterrupted Electricity Supply in Next 3 Years

President Adama Barrow has assured Gambians that the country will enjoy a stable and uninterrupted electricity supply over the next two to three years, declaring that recent power disruptions were caused by technical challenges that have now been resolved.

Speaking at a National People's Party (NPP) mega rally in Brikama on Saturday, the President sought to calm public concerns over the recent electricity crisis, insisting that the outages were temporary and expressing confidence in his government's efforts to strengthen the country's energy sector.

"The electricity available during my tenure has never happened before in The Gambia since independence. The work we have done in the electricity sector has not been done by any previous government," Barrow told supporters.

The President also used the rally to criticize opposition leader Ousainu Darboe of the United Democratic Party (UDP), accusing him and his team of exaggerating the extent of the power outages through a video intended to portray the country as being in complete darkness.

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According to the President, the video was staged to create a misleading impression about the country's electricity situation. He further criticized Mr. Darboe for suggesting that the government was unconcerned about the welfare of Gambians.

Barrow challenged the UDP leader to also highlight occasions when electricity services are functioning normally, arguing that critics focus only on problems within the sector while overlooking improvements.

The President maintained that his administration has achieved unprecedented progress in electricity generation and distribution, saying no previous government had delivered the level of power availability experienced under his leadership.

"People only come out to talk when there is a problem, but none of them love The Gambia more than me. Their prayer is for The Gambia's destruction and suffering so they can get into government, but they do not know who they are against," he said.

Barrow further attributed his administration's achievements to divine guidance, stating that Allah has blessed his leadership and enabled him to fulfill many of the promises made to Gambians.

Turning to the 5 December 2026 presidential election, the President said the large turnout at the Brikama rally reflected the strength of the NPP and its allied parties, expressing confidence that the ruling party would secure victory at the polls.