Gambia: Man Who Hacked Wife Gets Life in Prison

Yugo Sowe was on Monday has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the High Court in Banjul after being found guilty of brutally attacking his ex-wife, Amie Sowe, with a cutlass in Jalangbang, leaving her permanently disabled and confined to a wheelchair.

Delivering the judgment, Justice Ebrima Jaiteh convicted Sowe on all five counts contained in the amended information, namely attempted murder, grievous harm, acts intended to cause grievous harm, wounding and domestic violence.

The court held that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt through what the judge described as credible, consistent and compelling evidence linking the convict to the attack.

Justice Jaiteh found that the victim (Amie Sowe's) testimony was corroborated by eyewitness evidence, physical exhibits recovered during the investigation and medical findings detailing the extent of the injuries she sustained.

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According to Jaiteh, the court was satisfied that there was no possibility of mistaken identity, noting that the victim had known the convict for more than two decades as her husband and immediately identified him as her attacker.

He also relied on the testimony of the couple's son, who witnessed the assault and identified his father as the person wielding the cutlass.

The judge further found that physical evidence recovered by investigators, including a cutlass and clothing linked to the convict, strengthened the prosecution's case. The court rejected Sowe's explanation regarding the exhibits, describing it as improbable and inconsistent with the evidence presented during the trial.

Justice Jaiteh cited that medical evidence before the court showed that the victim suffered severe and life-threatening injuries, including fractures to both legs, multiple deep lacerations, tendon damage and nerve injuries.

Jaiteh noted that the injuries required prolonged hospitalization, multiple surgical procedures and extensive rehabilitation, with the victim continuing to suffer permanent physical disability.

In dismissing the defense case, the judge rejected claims that the convict was too ill or physically incapacitated to carry out the attack. The court also dismissed his alibi defense, finding that it failed to account for his whereabouts at the material time and was contradicted by the prosecution's evidence.

Justice Jaiteh concluded that the attack was deliberate and premeditated, finding that the convict armed himself with a cutlass and launched a sustained assault on the victim while she was asleep and defenseless.

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During sentencing, the court considered the plea for leniency made by defense counsel, who described Sowe as a first-time offender, husband and father. However, Justice Jaiteh ruled that those mitigating factors were outweighed by the gravity of the offense and their devastating impact on the victim.

Yugo Sowe was therefore sentenced to seven years' imprisonment for attempted murder, seven years for grievous harm, life imprisonment for acts intended to cause grievous harm, three years for wounding and two years for domestic violence.

The court ordered all sentences to run concurrently, making the life sentence the effective punishment. Justice Jaiteh also informed the convict of his right to appeal against both the convictions and sentences imposed by the court.