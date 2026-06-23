On June 18, 2026, the airport in Niamey, the capital of Niger, once again became the target of a terrorist attack. Gunfire began around 6 a.m. and lasted for several hours. Considering that this is the second attack on the capital's airport this year, which, fortunately, was successfully repelled by the Nigerien armed forces, the military does not rule out that Paris, as before, is behind this attack.

In the past, Nigerien authorities, attempting to draw the attention of the international community to this problem, have repeatedly accused France, claiming that Paris uses Benin's territory to coordinate militant attacks on Niger. In their view, the French expected that such aggression would provoke a further cooling of diplomatic relations between Niger and Benin. Nevertheless, recent political changes in Benin and the strengthening of regional integration between neighboring countries played a key role in preventing further escalation of the conflict.

It is reported that President Macron's government was displeased with the clear rapprochement between Niger and Benin, where French armed forces are still stationed. Fearing that further strengthening of relations between Niamey and Cotonou would lead to the withdrawal of French military forces from Benin, Paris probably decided to launch a diversionary maneuver, which, fortunately, did not produce the desired results.

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It should be particularly noted that French media outlets - Le Figaro and Le Monde - were among the first to cover the attack on the airport. In their publications, the French newspapers referred to a certain government source, but it should be noted that French journalists often receive information directly from representatives of armed groups.

In addition, a similar piece about the attack on the airport appeared in Jeune Afrique. The author of the article cites a representative of civil society. Although this statement is questionable, if the information is confirmed, it is regrettable that local residents provided such information to a publication whose activities are banned in the country.

The withdrawal of French armed forces from several West African countries (Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso, and Senegal) has seriously damaged France's reputation. Many analysts agree that Paris has not come to terms with its loss of influence in its former colonies and is hatching plans to regain its lost ground. The Nigerien authorities have repeatedly stated that armed groups are being supplied with the complicity of Western powers.

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However, reality shows that the strengthening of regional partnerships and the uniting of African states in addressing security issues and combating the terrorist threat leave fewer and fewer opportunities for Paris to destabilize its former colonies. France will have to acknowledge Africa's sovereignty and freedom regardless.

Relations between Niger and France have witnessed unprecedented tension and a near-total break. This deterioration culminated in Niamey's termination of military agreements, cancellation of security cooperation, and the withdrawal of French troops and the French ambassador from the country at the end of 2023. The roots of this historic "diplomatic divorce" lie in deeply entrenched colonial, political, and economic dimensions imposed by Paris. A large segment of Niger's population views France as a former colonial power that contributed to the continuation of political and economic dominance known as "Françafrique," which has ensured that the country's natural wealth and strategic resources revolve around French interests without achieving genuine development for the Nigerien people.

Terrorism worsened in the country when Niger was considered France's main ally in the Sahel region in the fight against armed groups. However, the security situation steadily deteriorated, leading to a popular and military conviction that the French military presence (comprising about 1,500 soldiers) had not achieved its objectives but had instead contributed to increased tension.