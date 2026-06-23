Gambia: Late Receipt of Audit Report Postpones Parliamentary Sitting

The National Assembly adjourned its sitting to Tuesday, June 23, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. after proceedings were delayed for several hours and the scheduled response of the Minister for Lands, Regional Government and Religious Affairs, Hamat NK Bah, was postponed following concerns over the late receipt of an audit report.

Parliament was scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. but only started at about 1:00 p.m. When proceedings finally got underway, lawmakers could not proceed with the minister's response to the report of the Select Committee on Regional Government, Lands, Ombudsman and IEC on the Performance Audit Report by the National Audit Office on the management of land registration and documentation.

Minister Hamat NK Bah said he only received the report on the morning of his appearance. "I just want to confirm that I received this report this morning," he said, adding that better communication was needed between the National Assembly and government ministries.

He further stated that he was already familiar with the issues raised and that the ministry had addressed the recommendations, expressing readiness to respond.

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However, lawmakers objected, insisting that the minister was required to provide a formal written response to each recommendation rather than engage in immediate debate.

The Minority Leader, Hon Alhagie S Darboe, reminded the Assembly that procedure required a direct written response to the committee's recommendations, noting that if the ministry had not been given adequate time due to late receipt, the matter should be rescheduled.

The minister later told members that a written response had already been prepared and was being printed for distribution. This raised concern from the Speaker, who questioned how such a comprehensive response could have been completed shortly after receipt of the report.

Members stressed the need to review documents in advance before engaging the ministry on the matt

Following discussions, the Assembly suspended proceedings and adjourned the sitting to Tuesday, June 23.

Minister Ahmat Bah is expected to return to respond to the audit report.

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