Nigeria: Textile Manufacturers Seek Stronger Trade Protection for Local Industry

The Nigeria Textile Manufacturers Association (NTMA) has renewed its call for stronger government measures to protect the country's textile industry from excessive imports, smuggling and unfair foreign competition.

Speaking on a programme on the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), the Director-General of NTMA, Dr. Hamma Ali Kwajaffa, said the association has consistently advocated decisive trade policies, including restrictions on textile imports, rather than marginal tariff increases that offer little protection to local manufacturers.

His position aligns with recent resolutions by the Senate, which urged the Federal Government to impose a total ban on textile imports, enforce local content requirements and increase funding for the Bank of Industry (BoI) to support domestic production.

Kwajaffa lamented that unchecked importation, dumping of foreign products and widespread smuggling have devastated Nigeria's textile sector, leading to the closure of many textile mills and significant job losses.

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According to him, NTMA supports comprehensive policy interventions aimed at reviving the industry and restoring its competitiveness. He stressed that stricter border controls and effective enforcement of trade regulations are essential to curb the influx of cheap imported fabrics that undermine local producers.

However, he noted that import restrictions alone would not be sufficient to revive the sector. He identified several structural challenges that continue to hinder local manufacturers, including inadequate raw material supply, high production costs, poor infrastructure and insecurity.

"The collapse of local cotton production has left manufacturers struggling to source inputs," he said, adding that government incentives, improved agricultural extension services and support for cotton farmers are critical to rebuilding the industry's value chain.

Kwajaffa also highlighted the difficulty that manufacturers face in accessing affordable locally produced polyester, as well as the burden of high energy costs despite Nigeria's status as a major crude oil producer.

He further noted that insecurity in farming communities has limited the ability of extension workers to support farmers, negatively affecting cotton yields and raw material availability for the textile industry.