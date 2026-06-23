Nigeria: Troops Rescue Over 47 ISWAP Captives in Borno

The Joint Task Force (North East), Operation Hadin Kai (Operation HADIN KAI), has rescued more than 47 persons, mostly women and children, from captivity of ISWAP terrorists in Borno State.

Acting Military Information Officer of the Theatre Command, Captain Mohammed Goni, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Maiduguri.

He said the victims were freed in Kangarwa, Kukawa Local Government Area, on June 20, 2026, during sustained ground and air operations against ISWAP enclaves in the Lake Chad region.

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According to him, the rescue followed intensified military pressure on terrorist positions, which forced fighters of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) to abandon their locations in disarray, allowing the captives to escape.

Goni said the operation was part of ongoing offensive efforts by troops under Operation Hadin Kai to dismantle terrorist strongholds and restore stability in the North East.

He added that the rescued individuals are currently receiving medical attention at a secure facility, while humanitarian agencies are coordinating support for their rehabilitation and reintegration.

"The rescued persons are currently being attended to by medical professionals, and necessary humanitarian support is being provided in coordination with relevant agencies," he said.

The military said the development underscores its dual focus on degrading terrorist capabilities and rescuing civilians held hostage.

The Theatre Command reaffirmed its commitment to sustaining offensive operations against remaining ISWAP networks in the Lake Chad Basin and restoring lasting peace to the region.