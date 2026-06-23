Nigeria: Kano Uncovers Massive Vandalism At Water Facility, Suspends Manager

The Kano State Government has suspended the manager of the Thomas Regional Water Scheme following the discovery of extensive vandalism and alleged internal sabotage at the facility during an inspection tour of water infrastructure across the state.

The Commissioner for Water Resources, Environment and Climate Change, Dr. Dahiru Muhammad Hashim, announced the suspension after inspecting the Thomas Regional Water Scheme and the Ghari Regional Water Scheme as part of efforts to rehabilitate water facilities and address water scarcity in the state.

Hashim said the inspection at the Thomas facility, located in Makoda/Abata, revealed widespread destruction of critical infrastructure, describing the situation as "very discouraging."

According to the commissioner, the water scheme, which is designed to serve three local government areas, has remained out of operation for nearly three years due to vandalism and neglect.

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He alleged that preliminary findings pointed to internal sabotage, claiming that some staff members and security personnel attached to the facility may have been involved in the destruction and theft of public assets.

Among the findings were the theft of electrical wiring linking generators and pumping machines, as well as the vandalism of a power project completed about three months ago but yet to be commissioned. Newly installed cables for the project were reportedly stolen before the facility could be put into use.

The commissioner also expressed concern over reports that security personnel assigned to protect the water scheme had converted parts of the premises into farmland for personal cultivation.

Hashim said the suspension of the manager became necessary after it was discovered that several incidents of vandalism, including some that allegedly occurred last week, were not reported to the relevant authorities.

He said a full investigation had been ordered to determine the extent of the damage and establish responsibility.

"If criminal culpability is established, the government will pursue all necessary legal actions against those involved," he said.

The commissioner noted that the inspections were part of a broader initiative by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf to restore the state's water infrastructure and improve access to potable water.

He said rehabilitation works were ongoing at the Chalawa and Tamburawa water treatment plants, which supply water to metropolitan Kano, while efforts were also underway to revive regional schemes in Kusalla, Guzu-guzu, Pada and Magaga.

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Hashim expressed optimism that the Guzu-guzu Regional Water Scheme would be fully restored within the next two to three weeks.

He further disclosed that Governor Yusuf had approved all necessary funding for the emergency rehabilitation programme, stressing that there was no financial restriction on efforts aimed at restoring water supply across the state.