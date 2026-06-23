Liberia: Boakai Backs Health Equity Fund Bill

Monrovia, June 23, 2026: President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has underscored the critical role of quality healthcare in driving national development, emphasizing that accessible and effective health services are fundamental to building a productive and prosperous Liberia.

The President made the statement as he welcomed the proposed Liberia Health Equity Fund for Universal Health Coverage (LHEF) Bill, reaffirming his longstanding commitment to ensuring affordable healthcare for all Liberians.

The bill represents a significant step toward achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in Liberia.

On Monday, June 22, 2026, in the Cabinet Room of the Executive Mansion, Health Minister Dr. Louise M. Kpoto formally presented the proposed legislation to President Boakai and outlined the government's vision for establishing a sustainable national health insurance system that would improve access to quality healthcare services for all Liberians, regardless of their economic status.

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Dr. Kpoto also sought the President's guidance in coordinating with the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), the National Social Security and Welfare Corporation (NASSCORP), and other key stakeholders to develop the regulatory framework and fiscal transition plan required for the implementation of the scheme.

The Health Minister explained that the proposed health insurance system is designed to reduce the financial burden on citizens seeking medical care while strengthening the country's healthcare delivery system.

Responding to the presentation, President Boakai recalled that even before assuming office, he had consistently advocated for universal healthcare as a national priority.

"Many Liberians are afraid to seek medical attention because they believe they cannot afford it. These are our people, and we must find ways to make healthcare accessible and affordable," the President said.

He commended the Ministry of Health and its partners for developing what he described as a practical, locally driven solution to one of Liberia's most pressing challenges.

President Boakai noted that Liberia has the expertise and human resources needed to build a successful national health insurance program and emphasized the importance of educating both the public and lawmakers on the benefits of the proposed system.

He also underscored the need to improve conditions for healthcare professionals, noting that many qualified Liberian doctors and other medical practitioners have left the country due to limited opportunities and inadequate compensation.

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"We must train our people, and we must create opportunities that encourage them to remain and contribute to the development of Liberia," the President stated.

Once passed into law and implemented, the bill will establish Liberia's first comprehensive national health insurance framework, expanding access to affordable healthcare and moving the country closer to achieving Universal Health Coverage.