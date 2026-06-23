Nigeria: Kaduna 2027 - PRP Candidate Abdulfatah Unveils Vision for Security, Education, Others

Kaduna — The governorship candidate of the People's Redemption Party (PRP) in Kaduna State, Rt. Hon. Alhaji Aminu Abdulfatah, has outlined an ambitious agenda focused on security, education, healthcare, agriculture, and youth empowerment ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

Abdulfatah, a former Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, is being presented by his supporters as a seasoned politician whose experience in government positions him to address the state's pressing challenges.

According to party stakeholders and community leaders backing his candidacy, the former lawmaker possessed extensive knowledge of governance and public administration acquired through years of public service.

Supporters of the PRP candidate and party officials said his emergence followed sustained appeals from elders, youth groups, and political stakeholders across the state who urged him to enter the governorship race.

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They maintained that Abdulfatah initially had no plans to seek elective office but eventually accepted what they described as a collective call to serve the people of Kaduna State.

The PRP candidate argued that restoring peace across affected communities would require a comprehensive approach that addresses both immediate threats and the underlying factors contributing to insecurity.

His supporters said the proposed strategy includes strengthening collaboration between security agencies and local communities, promoting justice, and creating economic opportunities aimed at reducing the conditions that fuel conflict.

They added that the goal was to ensure residents can live and conduct their daily activities without fear.

He added that education also occupies a central place in the candidate's development blueprint. Abdulfatah pledged to improve learning outcomes through investments in school infrastructure, teacher development, and expanded access to education for children in rural and underserved communities.

According to the PRP candidate, improving educational standards was critical to preparing young people for future economic opportunities and driving long-term development in the state.

He also advocated aligning educational curricula with skills required in today's labour market.

On healthcare, Abdulfatah promised to prioritise the revitalisation of primary healthcare centres and improve access to medical services, particularly in rural areas.

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His agenda includes measures aimed at strengthening maternal and child healthcare services while addressing shortages of healthcare personnel in underserved communities.

The governorship candidate further pledged support for farmers through improved access to agricultural inputs, including fertiliser, while promoting policies designed to increase food production and create employment opportunities for young people.

Speaking on youth development, Abdulfatah recently reiterated his commitment to expanding economic opportunities for unemployed youths through agricultural programmes and other empowerment initiatives.

He said efforts would be made to ensure that young people are actively engaged in productive ventures capable of improving their livelihoods.

The PRP candidate also emphasised the party's longstanding tradition of people-oriented politics, stating that governance should be driven by service, accountability, and the welfare of citizens.

As political activities gradually gather momentum ahead of the next governorship election, Abdulfatah's campaign team said the election would provide Kaduna State residents with an opportunity to choose a leadership direction they believe can deliver improved security, quality education, accessible healthcare, and broader economic opportunities across the state.