Ghana: Sickle Cell Care Demands Urgent National Attentio

The growing burden of sickle cell disease in Ghana must no longer be treated as a peripheral health concern.

It is a national development issue that requires deliberate, sustained and coordinated action.

The Third Annual International Sickle Cell Disease Conference in Accra on Friday, has once again brought into sharp focus the scale of the challenge and the urgent need for stronger investment, partnerships and policy commitment.

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With about 18,000 children born with sickle cell disease each year, the condition is not rare.

It is one of the most common inherited disorders in the country, yet many patients continue to struggle to access timely diagnosis, proper treatment and long-term care.

The Ghanaian Times finds it deeply troubling that despite progress made through the development of a national strategy and case management guidelines, key gaps persist.

Late diagnosis, limited access to newborn screening and genetic counselling, and the high cost of care remain major barriers for families.

The consequences are far-reaching. Beyond the physical pain and frequent health crises endured by patients, sickle cell disease disrupts education, limits employment opportunities and places a heavy financial burden on households.

It also exerts pressure on the national health system and affects overall productivity. We cannot ignore these realities any longer.

The call by stakeholders for a coordinated national response is both timely and necessary.

Addressing sickle cell disease requires more than isolated interventions.

It demands sustained financing, expanded research, improved public awareness and a health system that is responsive and accessible at all levels.

The Ghanaian Times fully supports efforts by the Ghana Health Service to integrate sickle cell services into primary healthcare.

This is a step in the right direction, as it will bring screening, counselling and monitoring closer to communities.

However, implementation must be swift, adequately resourced and closely monitored.

Equally important is the need to shift public perception. Sickle cell disease must not be seen as a private burden borne only by affected families.

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It is a collective responsibility. The private sector, development partners and civil society must all play active roles.

Corporate Ghana, in particular, must heed the call to move beyond token donations and invest meaningfully in research, patient support systems and access to essential medicines.

Long-term commitment, not short-term gestures, will make the difference.

Public education is another critical area. Greater awareness and uptake of genotype testing, especially before marriage, can help reduce the incidence of the disease.

At the same time, stigma surrounding the condition must be confronted and eliminated.

Government, for its part, must back policies with adequate funding.

It is not enough to acknowledge sickle cell disease as a public health priority; it must be reflected in budgetary allocations and national planning.

The Ghanaian Times is of the view that the time has come for decisive action.

The cost of inaction is too high, measured not only in economic terms but in lost lives, lost potential and diminished national progress.

We therefore call on all stakeholders, government, private sector, health professionals and the public, to commit to a unified and sustained effort to tackle sickle cell disease.

Ghana has the opportunity to change the narrative. With the right investments and partnerships, the country can significantly reduce the burden of the disease and improve the quality of life for thousands of citizens.

The moment to act is now. Delay will only deepen the crisis.