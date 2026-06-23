Ghana: Black Stars in High Spirits As England Clash Looms

The Black Stars were all energy and focus at the Bryant University on Saturday as they intensified preparations for their second Group L clash against England tomorrow.

Training at the Smithfield, Rhode Island campus, has been aggressive and upbeat, with head coach and technical staff putting the squad through high-intensity drills, tactical shape work, and set-piece routines.

Players were seen pushing each other during possession games, while the goalkeeping unit logged extra work after the main session.

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Players know the stakes of facing England in Group L and the technical team is leaving nothing to chance. Sessions have balanced physical demand with tactical detail, especially on how to manage the threat of the Three Lions.

The Black Stars held two more sessions yesterday and today before tomorrow's kickoff. With confidence high and competition for places fierce, the team looks determined to make a statement.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars goalkeeping coach, Daniel Gasper, says the technical team is extremely happy with the progress of Lawerence Ati-Zigi but insists any decision on his return will be made session by session and in the best interest of the team.

The St. Gallen goalkeeper hobbled off against Panama on Wednesday and was later replaced by Benjamin Asare at BMO-Stadium in Toronto. Ati-Zigi trained on Saturday ahead of Monday's FIFA World Cup clash with England at the Boston Stadium.

Speaking to ghanafa.org Gasper stressed that Carlos Queiroz and the medical department are optimistic and a decision will be made at the right time.

"We're optimistic, and the decision will be made at the right time. But one thing for sure -- we always stress team above individual. Any decision we make is in the best interest of the team," he indicated.

Ghana has four goalkeepers in camp for the World Cup, a decision Gasper previously explained is to manage training load during Queiroz's finishing and crossing sessions.

The Black Stars face England in Boston tomorrow, knowing a good result would put them in strong position to qualify from Group L after Wednesday's 1-0 win over Panama.

Gasper added that competition in the department remains competitive yet positive with all four keepers responding well to the daily challenge of being better than the day before.