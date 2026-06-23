West Africa: Ghana Seeks Stronger Economic, Political Ties With Croatia

Ghana has called for a stronger and more structured partnership with Croatia, with a focus on economic cooperation, political consultations and high-level exchanges aimed at deepening bilateral relations between the two countries.

The Ambassador-designate of Ghana to Croatia, Mr Benedict Batabe Assorow, made the call when he presented his Letters of Credence to the President of Croatia, Mr Zoran Milanović, in Zagreb on Wednesday.

Mr Assorow said Ghana and Croatia had enjoyed cordial diplomatic relations since 1993, founded on friendship, goodwill and mutual respect, but stressed that the time had come to move the relationship beyond political goodwill to practical cooperation that would yield tangible benefits for the peoples of both countries.

He noted that Ghana highly valued Croatia's role as a member of the European Union and NATO and regarded the country as an important voice in European and international affairs.

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"It is Ghana's firm desire to work closely with Croatia to give fresh and practical momentum to our bilateral relations," he said.

The Ambassador-designate highlighted the shared commitment of both countries to democracy, constitutional governance and the rule of law, describing these values as a strong foundation for sustained cooperation.

He pointed out that Ghana had successfully conducted nine consecutive peaceful general elections since 1992, including the peaceful transfer of power in January 2025, demonstrating the country's democratic credentials.

Mr Assorow, who is also Ghana's Ambassador to The Vatican, outlined Ghana's ongoing economic transformation agenda, which focuses on infrastructure development, the 24-Hour Economy initiative, agricultural modernisation, value addition and job creation.

He said Croatia's expertise in infrastructure, maritime industries, green energy and technology presented significant opportunities for mutually beneficial collaboration.

The Ambassador-designate also underscored Ghana's strategic role as host of the Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), describing the country as an ideal gateway for Croatian businesses seeking access to Africa's growing single market of more than 1.4 billion people.

To strengthen bilateral engagement, Mr Assorow proposed the establishment of a formal framework for regular Ghana-Croatia political consultations.

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According to him, such a mechanism would provide a structured platform for addressing issues of mutual interest and advancing cooperation in key sectors.

He expressed the hope that the consultations would eventually lead to the exchange of high-level visits, beginning with engagements between foreign ministers and later extending to heads of state.

Mr Assorow assured President Milanović of his commitment to strengthening relations between the two countries and pledged to work closely with Croatian authorities to expand cooperation.

On a lighter note, he referred to the upcoming FIFA World Cup match between Ghana and Croatia, scheduled for June 27, 2026, and expressed the hope that the encounter would be played in the spirit of friendship, fair play, and mutual respect.

He thanked the Croatian President, government and people for the warm hospitality extended to him and his delegation and reiterated Ghana's commitment to building a stronger and more substantive partnership with Croatia.

On his part, President Milanović assured of mutual bilateral relationship between Ghana and Croatia, adding that he looked forward to a possible exchange of visits by the Presidents and Foreign Ministers of the two countries.

Mr Assorow was accompanied by his wife Josephine.