Ghana: GCB Bank Hosts Ugandan Central Bank Delegation... to Advance Regional Financial Market Collaboration

GCB Bank has hosted a high-level delegation from the Bank of Uganda, the country's central bank, as part of efforts to strengthen knowledge exchange, deepen financial market development and enhance collaboration among African financial institutions.

The engagement brought together members of GCB Bank's Wholesale & Investment Banking, who provided insights into Ghana's financial market ecosystem, including how government securities are auctioned, how institutional and retail investors participate in the market, and how trades are settled.

Discussions also examined broader issues shaping Africa's financial landscape, including market transparency, operational efficiency, risk management and opportunities for stronger regional partnerships.

Speaking during the engagement, Abdulsalam Alhassan, Executive Director for Wholesale & Investment Banking at GCB Bank, highlighted the importance of collaboration and knowledge sharing among African institutions.

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"Building stronger financial markets across Africa requires deliberate collaboration among institutions. By sharing expertise and practical experiences, we can develop more efficient financial systems that support businesses, attract investment and contribute to sustainable economic growth," he said.

The GCB Bank team shared practical experience from Ghana's treasury and capital markets, covering areas such as fixed income trading, foreign exchange operations, treasury settlement systems, auction execution and reconciliation processes.

The official working visit provided a platform for the two institutions to exchange practical insights on treasury operations, government securities trading and the development of efficient and transparent financial markets.

The engagement also strengthened institutional ties among GCB Bank, the Bank of Uganda and the Bank of Ghana, underscoring the growing importance of cross-border cooperation and knowledge sharing in building resilient, integrated financial markets across Africa.

As Ghana's leading financial institution, GCB Bank continues to support initiatives that promote financial market development, innovation and stronger partnerships contributing to Africa's broader economic transformation.