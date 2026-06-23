Ghana: Govt Focused On Jobs, Stability, Growth - Vice-President

The Vice-President, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has assured Ghanaians living in Canada that the government remains committed to implementing policies aimed at improving livelihoods, strengthening the economy and creating opportunities for citizens both at home and abroad.

Addressing members of the Ghanaian community in Canada last Thursday, she conveyed greetings from President John Dramani Mahama and outlined key interventions under the government's development agenda.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang said the government was focused on restoring economic stability through measures designed to manage inflation, reduce economic pressures and create a more favourable environment for businesses and investors.

She highlighted the 24-Hour Economy programme as one of the flagship initiatives under the government's Reset Agenda, explaining that it was intended to expand economic activity, increase productivity and create jobs by encouraging businesses and industries to operate beyond traditional working hours.

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The Vice-President also drew attention to the Big Push infrastructure programme, which, she emphasised, would involve significant investment in road projects across the country to improve connectivity, facilitate trade and support economic growth.

She indicated that the government was prioritising agriculture and industrialisation as part of efforts to transform the economy and reduce dependence on imports. In that regard, she mentioned programmes such as Feed Ghana and the establishment of Farmer Service Centres, which are aimed at boosting food production, supporting farmers and strengthening the agricultural sector.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang further outlined a number of social intervention programmes being rolled out to improve access to education, healthcare and financial support, which she outlined the No-Fees Stress Policy, MahamaCares, Free Primary Healthcare and the Women's Development Bank.

On the Women's Development Bank, she explained that the initiative would provide easier access to financing for women entrepreneurs, particularly those who face challenges in securing loans from conventional financial institutions.

She noted that empowering women-owned businesses would significantly contribute to job creation, economic growth and national development.

The Vice-President further assured the Ghanaian community that the government would continue to pursue policies aimed at building a more inclusive and prosperous society, while creating opportunities for all citizens.

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The engagement formed part of efforts to strengthen ties with Ghanaians in the diaspora and keep them informed about developments and opportunities in the country.