Ghana: Lavish Displays Force Halt of Shs Graduation Ceremonies

The Ministry of Education has suspended all Senior High School (SHS) graduation ceremonies nationwide with immediate effect.

This follows growing concerns over the increasing display of wealth and extravagance at some school events across the country.

The directive, issued by the Minister of Education, Haruna Idrisu, has been duly communicated to the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES) pending a review of existing guidelines governing graduation ceremonies in second-cycle institutions.

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According to a statement issued in Accra and signed by Hashmin Mohammed, Press Secretary to the minister on Friday, graduation ceremonies were intended to celebrate academic achievement and personal development and must reflect the values of modesty, discipline, dignity and respect associated with the educational environment.

It said the ministry had noted with concern what it described as an increasing trend of excessive displays of wealth and flamboyance during graduation ceremonies in some SHSs.

A development, it said undermined the true purpose of such events.

It stressed that schools were institutions for learning, character formation and the nurturing of responsible citizens and, therefore, activities organised within educational settings must uphold those values.

"The ministry strongly condemns any conduct by students, parents, guardians or other stakeholders that promotes extravagance and detracts from the true purpose of school ceremonies," the statement said.

Furthermore, it explained that the suspension would remain in force while a review of the guidelines governing graduation ceremonies is undertaken to ensure that future events align with the objectives of Ghana's education system.

The statement reaffirmed the ministry's commitment to promoting discipline, responsibility and moral development among students, adding that all school-related activities must conform to the highest standards expected within the country's educational institutions.