Ghana: Govt Launches Code of Conduct to Protect Ghanaian Migrant Workers

The Minister for Labour, Jobs and Employment, Dr Abdul-Rashid Pelpuo, has launched a Code of Conduct for Ethical Recruitment and a National Complaints Mechanism aimed at protecting Ghanaians seeking employment opportunities abroad.

The initiative is expected to strengthen accountability within the recruitment sector and safeguard migrant workers from abuse and exploitation.

Under the new code, recruitment agencies are prohibited from deducting any portion of the salaries of workers they place abroad. Agencies are also barred from charging applicants recruitment-related fees at any stage of the process, as such costs are to be borne by employers.

The code was developed by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), the Private Recruiters Association of Ghana, and other stakeholders to curb unethical practices that undermine the welfare of migrant workers and damage Ghana's reputation as a responsible labour-sending country.

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Launching the initiative in Accra on Friday, Dr Pelpuo said labour migration continues to offer opportunities for many Ghanaians seeking employment and improved livelihoods, but stressed that such opportunities must be pursued in a manner that protects workers' rights, dignity, and welfare.

He noted that thousands of Ghanaians migrate annually in search of decent work and better economic prospects and therefore deserve full legal protection and the support of government.

"However, the recruitment industry, both locally and internationally, has been plagued by troubling practices, including deceptive job offers, contract substitution, excessive and unlawful recruitment fees, denial of workers' rights, and, in some cases, conditions bordering on forced labour and trafficking," he said.

According to the Minister, the code sets out clear and enforceable standards for all parties involved in the recruitment of Ghanaians for both domestic and overseas employment.

Dr Pelpuo explained that the framework provides practical guidance for Private Employment Agencies to conduct their operations with integrity, professionalism, and respect for workers' rights.

He said the document reinforces key principles such as transparency, non-discrimination, prevention of exploitation, protection of personal data, and adherence to the Employer Pays Principle.

"Equally important is the National Complaints Mechanism, which provides a formal and accessible channel for workers and other stakeholders to report grievances and seek redress. This mechanism strengthens accountability within the recruitment sector and demonstrates our collective commitment to protecting migrant workers from abuse and exploitation," he stated.

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The National Project Officer of the International Organisation for Migration, Mr Eric Kwame Akomanyi, described the code as a rights-based instrument designed to protect migrant workers and ensure they receive their full remuneration.

He said the code addresses situations where some recruitment agencies retain control over workers' earnings after placing them abroad.

"As a core principle, we are insisting on respect for the salaries of migrant workers. We are also promoting the Employer Pays Principle to ensure that migrant workers do not bear the cost of overseas recruitment," Mr Akomanyi said.