Ghana: IGP Deploys Special Operations Support Team to Nkwanta After Deadly Attacks

22 June 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) has deployed a Special Operations Support Team to Nkwanta in the Oti Region following recent attacks in the municipality that resulted in deaths and injuries.

According to a press release issued by the Ghana Police Service's Oti Regional Public Affairs Unit on Friday, the deployment forms part of intensified security measures aimed at restoring calm and ensuring public safety in the area.

The statement said the recent attacks in the Nkwanta South Municipality led to the loss of lives and left several people injured, prompting the Police Administration to strengthen security operations in the municipality.

It noted that on June 20, 2026, the IGP dispatched the Special Operations Support Team from the National Police Headquarters in Accra to reinforce existing security arrangements and support efforts to maintain law and order while investigations continue.

The Police assured residents of the continued presence and vigilance of security agencies and urged members of the public to remain calm and cooperate with security personnel.

Residents were also encouraged to provide credible information that could assist ongoing investigations into the incidents.

"The Ghana Police Service remains committed to protecting lives and property and ensuring peace within the municipality," the statement emphasised.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.