Ghana: Adwoa Safo Injured in Shooting Incident... Police Launch Probe

Former Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, sustained a gunshot injury and was rushed to hospital on Sunday following a shooting incident near the residence of her late father, Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, at Kwabenya in the Greater Accra Region.

According to reports, the incident occurred as Mrs Safo was heading to the residence to attend a ceremony organised by the Kristo Asafo Church to introduce a new leader following the death of the church's founder.

Unconfirmed accounts suggested that armed men fired multiple rounds at her vehicle, with one bullet reportedly grazing her near the neck.

However, the Ghana Police Service later stated that preliminary investigations indicated she suffered a gunshot wound to her left ear.

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Speaking on a local FM Staion in Accra after the incident, legal counsel for the Kristo Asafo Church, Nana Kofi Kantanka, said the leadership succession process was being conducted in accordance with the church's constitution, which empowers the Council of Elders to appoint a successor from among the founder's children.

He explained that the council had written to all the children of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo regarding the succession process, but none responded to the invitation.

According to Nana Kofi Kantanka, a successor had already been selected and was being introduced to the church's General Council when the disturbance occurred.

He said a loud noise was heard at the church's north and south gates shortly after the introduction ceremony, and attendees later realised that Mrs Safo had arrived at the premises.

The lawyer alleged that security personnel at the venue fired warning shots to prevent her from forcing entry, but said he could not confirm whether any of the shots fired by the security team caused her injury.

"What I know is that she fired the first shot, and when she fired those shots, the security apparatus also knew that the lives of people were at risk, so they were giving warning shots," he narrated.

He further questioned why the former MP sought to force her way into the premises, stating that she was best placed to explain the circumstances surrounding her actions.

Nana Kofi Kantanka indicated that the church leadership would conduct its own investigations into the incident.

Meanwhile, the Greater Accra Regional Police Command has launched an investigation into the shooting.

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In a statement signed by the Head of Public Affairs, Superintendent Juliana Obeng, the police revealed that the Madina Divisional Command had commenced investigations into the matter.

The statement noted that Mrs Safo reported the incident to the Kwabenya Police and presented a vehicle, with registration number GN 3482-24, which had visible gunshot damage.

Police said she had been issued a medical report form to facilitate treatment, while the damaged vehicle had been retained for forensic examination.

According to the police, the investigation is aimed at establishing the circumstances surrounding the shooting and identifying all persons involved.