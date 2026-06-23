Nigeria: Pastor Flourish Peters Faces Online Criticism After Video From Clinic Dedication Surfaces

Nigerian Christian leader, Dr. Flourish Peters of LOGIC Church, has come under criticism after a video showed him dedicating a new Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) clinic in Lagos.

Reports say the pastor was invited by the clinic owner, who is also a member of his church, to pray over the facility during its opening.

The video quickly went viral online. It sparked strong reactions across social media platforms.

Some people defended the act as a normal blessing for a member's business. Others questioned a church leader's involvement in a cosmetic surgery clinic.

JP. Morgan expressed his disapproval on X, saying:

"You're making what God made better? Thank God, say I no be God. God is merciful."

Saint Michael also questioned the pastor's words during the dedication:

"...to bloom, be beautiful and do great things? All these no too much for butt enlargement?"

However, others came to Peters' defence.

@Kenn explained:

"For those asking why Pastor Flourish is in this video, the doctor who owns this facility is a member of The Logic church, and she called him to pray for her business as she launches the building. It's something most members do. Don't allow carnal things to cloud your thinking."