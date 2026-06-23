Liberia: Mansa Resources, Liberia Deepen Cooperation Around Dugbe Gold Project

Mansa Resources and its principal shareholder, Orion Resource Partners, have reinforced their commitment to advancing the Dugbe Gold Project following a series of high-level meetings in Liberia, including discussions with President Joseph Boakai and senior government officials.

The visit marked one of the first major public engagements between the recently formed mining company and Liberia's leadership, underscoring the growing importance of the Dugbe project both to Mansa's regional ambitions and to Liberia's broader strategy for attracting foreign investment.

The delegation was led by Mansa Resources chief executive Sébastien de Montessus, alongside executives from Orion Resource Partners, one of the world's largest mining-focused investment firms.

A joint statement issued after the meetings highlighted a shared commitment to responsible resource development, local employment, and long-term economic growth, while providing new details about the project's anticipated scale and economic impact.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Dugbe Takes Center Stage

Located in southeastern Liberia, Dugbe is widely regarded as one of the country's most significant undeveloped gold assets.

The project has been under evaluation for several years and is expected to play a central role in Liberia's future gold sector development. During the discussions, both government officials and company executives reviewed the project's progress and its potential contribution to the national economy.

President Boakai welcomed Mansa Resources' continued investment in Liberia and reiterated his administration's commitment to maintaining a stable and predictable environment for responsible investors.

"Strategic investments such as the Dugbe Gold Project have the potential to create jobs, stimulate local enterprise development, generate government revenue and contribute meaningfully to Liberia's long-term economic transformation," the statement said.

The Liberian leader also emphasized that the country's natural resources must deliver tangible benefits for Liberian citizens and local communities.

A $600 Million Investment Plan

Mansa Resources outlined plans to invest approximately US$600 million into the Liberian economy over the next three years through local procurement, contractor engagement, workforce training programmes, infrastructure development and community initiatives.

"The investment in the Dugbe Project is not just a mining investment. It is a broad economic stimulus for Liberia that we want to achieve with the support of the government and people of Liberia," chief executive Sébastien de Montessus said following the meetings.

"During construction and operations, we expect strong linkages into the local economy. Liberian suppliers, transport services, hospitality businesses and SMEs will all feel the impact."

The company said the spending programme is expected to generate significant economic activity in southeastern Liberia while supporting the development of local businesses and supply chains.

For Liberia, where policymakers have sought to expand private-sector investment across mining, agriculture, infrastructure and energy, projects of this scale are increasingly viewed as critical drivers of economic growth and employment.

Industry observers note that large-scale mining projects can have an economic impact well beyond direct production, particularly when local procurement and workforce development programmes are successfully implemented.

Employment and Local Content

One of the most closely watched aspects of the project concerns employment and local participation.

According to figures presented during the visit, Dugbe is expected to employ approximately 900 to 950 people once fully operational.

Mansa Resources stated that Liberian nationals are projected to account for around 66 percent of the workforce at the commencement of operations. That proportion is expected to rise to between 90 and 95 percent within four years through targeted training, skills-transfer initiatives and workforce development programmes.

The company said these commitments form part of a broader strategy aimed at maximizing local participation and ensuring that economic benefits remain within Liberia over the long term.

The emphasis on local content reflects a wider trend across African mining jurisdictions, where governments increasingly seek stronger domestic economic participation alongside foreign investment.

A Key Asset for Mansa's Growth Strategy

The Liberia visit comes as Mansa Resources seeks to establish itself as a significant mining platform in West Africa.

The company emerged from the restructuring of assets previously owned by Hummingbird Resources and now controls a portfolio that includes the Kouroussa gold mine in Guinea alongside the Dugbe development project.

The group's shareholder base has attracted industry attention. Orion Resource Partners, Mansa's principal investor, is among the world's largest mining-focused investment firms, with extensive experience in mine finance, royalties, streaming agreements and resource-sector investments.

Mansa's shareholder base also includes Burkinabè entrepreneur Idrissa Nassa, founder of Coris Bank International, one of West Africa's largest banking groups. Through his investment activities, Nassa is the principal shareholder of Mansa Resources and has been involved in supporting the development of African-owned businesses across several sectors. Industry observers view his involvement alongside Orion Resource Partners as providing additional financial and strategic backing for the company's long-term ambitions in West Africa.

Analysts have viewed Mansa's development strategy as part of a broader trend in the mining sector, where experienced operators and specialist investors are assembling new platforms around assets acquired through industry restructurings and portfolio realignments.

Mansa Resources said the Dugbe project is currently targeting full operations by 2028.

At steady-state production, the mine is expected to produce approximately 200,000 ounces of gold annually, making it one of Liberia's most significant gold operations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The company also highlighted the project's anticipated fiscal contribution through royalties, corporate taxes, payroll taxes and other government revenues.

While substantial technical, financing, regulatory and construction milestones remain ahead, both the Liberian government and Mansa Resources described Dugbe as a long-term partnership capable of delivering lasting economic benefits.

The meetings concluded with a joint commitment to maintain close collaboration throughout the development process and to ensure that the project balances economic growth with environmental and social responsibilities.

De Montessus also sought to emphasize the company's long-term commitment to the country.

"We are here for the long term. This is a partnership with Liberia, not a short-term extraction project," he said.

"We are committed to delivering a responsible project that creates lasting value, builds capacity and contributes meaningfully to national development."

The discussions, for Liberia, offered a chance to showcase the country's investment potential at a time of growing international interest in African mining assets. For Mansa Resources, they represented an opportunity to demonstrate momentum behind what is increasingly becoming one of the company's flagship projects and a cornerstone of its West African growth strategy.