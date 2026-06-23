Liberia: Govt Reopens Tumutu Vocational Institute

The government has officially reopened the Tumutu Agricultural and Vocational Training Center (TAVTC) in Salala District, Lower Bong County, in a move to revitalize technical and vocational education, strengthen agricultural development, and create opportunities for young Liberians seeking practical skills for employment and self-reliance.

The reopening ceremony took place at the weekend, bringing together senior government officials, development partners, county authorities, traditional leaders, students, and residents from across Bong County and neighboring communities.

The event marked the beginning of a new chapter for an institution that has played a significant role in vocational and agricultural education in Liberia for nearly five decades.

Delivering the opening remarks, Youth and Sports Minister Cornelia Wonkerleh Kruah described the occasion as the fulfillment of a commitment made during the ministry's recent nationwide tour of Liberia's fifteen counties.

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She acknowledged the contributions of local residents who provided land and support for the establishment of the institution, noting that their commitment made it possible for the center to exist.

"We would not be here today if the community had not embraced this vision and provided the land that made this institution possible," she stated. "What we are witnessing today is the result of years of community support and dedication."

"We are looking forward to training these students in various crafts and technical disciplines that will make them valuable contributors to Liberia's agricultural sector and economy," she said.

Minister Kruah also used the occasion to address challenges facing vocational institutions across Liberia, particularly the shortage of instructors and trained staff.

"We are aware that many of our vocational institutions are understaffed, and several individuals continue to work voluntarily because of their commitment to educating young people," she said. "We see your commitment, your dedication, and your passion. We appreciate the sacrifices you continue to make, and we are working to address the challenges."

"We believe technical and vocational training remains one of the most effective ways of creating opportunities for young people and helping them become self-reliant," she added.

Delivering the keynote address, Agriculture Minister Dr. J. Alexander Nuetah described the reopening as a major step toward securing the future of Liberia's agricultural sector.

He said one of the most important questions facing the country is who will lead agricultural development in the future, and he believes the answer lies with Liberia's young people.

"The future of agriculture in Liberia is sitting right here among you," Minister Nuetah told the students. "If agriculture is to progress and contribute meaningfully to national development, it will be because young men and women choose to take up that responsibility."

The minister observed that many rural communities have witnessed declining youth participation in farming activities as young people increasingly pursue other livelihoods.

"Too many young people have turned away from agriculture," he said. "Yet agriculture remains one of the most important sectors of our economy. We need our young people to return to the sector and see it as a pathway to success."

One of those challenges, he explained, involved securing legal ownership documents for the property.

"There were issues surrounding access to the deed for this property, but through cooperation and commitment, those issues were resolved," he said. "This institution will become a center for developing the next generation of agricultural professionals and entrepreneurs."

Minister Nuetah stressed that agriculture remains the backbone of the economy and a major source of employment and income for many citizens, adding that for many years agriculture has been viewed as physically demanding work involving traditional farming tools such as hoes and cutlasses.

"Young people often associate agriculture with hard labor and low returns," he explained. "That perception must change because agriculture today is very different from what it used to be."

The minister said the government is promoting modernization and mechanization as part of efforts to make agriculture more attractive and productive.

"We want young people to see agriculture not just as farming but as a business and a profession that can generate wealth and create jobs," he said.

As part of that vision, Minister Nuetah announced plans for a County Youth Farm Initiative that will establish mechanized youth farms across Liberia's fifteen counties. Under the initiative, each county is expected to have approximately 100 hectares of farmland dedicated to youth agricultural activities.

He said graduates of Tumutu will play an important role in managing and operating these projects.

The minister further disclosed that the Ministry of Agriculture has established a Seed Development and Certification Agency to improve access to quality seeds for farmers across Liberia.

According to him, the government's long-term objective is to transform Tumutu into a premier agricultural and vocational training institution capable of attracting students from across Liberia and beyond.

"We want graduates to leave here with practical skills that make them productive and self-reliant," he said. "We want them to become master farmers, entrepreneurs, and innovators."

Bong County Superintendent Loileyah Hawa Norris described the reopening as a major milestone in the county's development efforts.

She said the institution will create new opportunities for young people while contributing to economic growth and poverty reduction.

"This reopening represents a renewed opportunity for our young people to acquire practical skills and become productive contributors to society," Superintendent Norris said.

Representative Moimah Briggs Mensah described the reopening as a historic achievement for Salala District and the nation.

She said the institution has long served as a beacon of hope for thousands of Liberians seeking practical skills and career opportunities.

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"For many years, this institution equipped thousands of Liberians with vocational and agricultural skills," Representative Mensah said. "It's reopening represents a renewed commitment to human capacity development and national growth."

She reaffirmed her support for initiatives that promote education, agriculture, employment, and entrepreneurship.

Citizens attending the event welcomed the reopening and praised the government for restoring an institution they believe will help address unemployment and strengthen agricultural development.

Many residents expressed hope that the center will once again produce skilled graduates capable of contributing to farming, agribusiness, and community development.

Established in 1978, the Tumutu Agricultural and Vocational Training Center occupies approximately 80 hectares of land near the Bong-Margibi County border. The institution was created to provide practical agricultural and vocational skills training for young Liberians and farmers.

Over the years, the center became one of Liberia's most respected rural vocational institutions, producing thousands of graduates who contributed to agriculture, livestock production, aquaculture, and rural development.

The reopening of Tumutu is more than the restoration of a school, representing renewed hope, opportunity, and a commitment to building a generation of skilled young Liberians prepared to lead the country's development in the years ahead.