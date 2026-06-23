Liberia: EU Hands Over RHIBs to Strengthen Coastal Security

The European Union (EU) has officially handed over two rigid hull inflatable boats (RHIBs) along with supporting technical equipment to the Liberia Coast Guard, under the Support to West Africa Integrated Maritime Security Project.

The handover ceremony, held at the Liberia Coast Guard base, brought together senior government officials, security sector actors, members of the National Legislature, and representatives of key maritime institutions, including the National Port Authority and the National Oil Company of Liberia.

Speaking at the event, EU Team Lead to Liberia, Anna Brzozowska, said the equipment is intended to significantly strengthen Liberia's maritime security capacity and improve the operational readiness of the Coast Guard in safeguarding the country's waters.

She explained that the 9-meter RHIBs were manufactured by Narwhal Boats SL shipyards and are designed for high-speed operations in challenging sea conditions. According to her, the vessels can reach speeds of up to 54 knots and have an operational range of about 200 nautical miles at maximum speed.

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Brzozowska further disclosed that each boat is fitted with forensic kits to support maritime law enforcement operations, allowing officers to properly collect, preserve, and document evidence that can strengthen accountability and prosecution processes onshore.

Receiving the assets on behalf of the Government of Liberia, Defense Minister Geraldine George reaffirmed Liberia's commitment to regional cooperation, maritime governance, and the protection of its territorial waters.

Speaking on behalf of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Minister George expressed appreciation to the European Union and ECOWAS for their continued support to Liberia's security architecture.

She also urged trained Coast Guard personnel to handle the vessels responsibly, ensure proper maintenance, and deploy them effectively in carrying out their operational duties.

Justice Minister Cllr. Oswald Tweh also extended appreciation to the EU and ECOWAS for including Liberia in the maritime security initiative, reiterating government's commitment to sustained collaboration with international and regional partners in strengthening maritime governance and security.

Meanwhile, the Officer-in-Charge of the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) used the occasion to call for the inclusion of LDEA personnel in future training programs focused on high-speed maritime operations. Deputy Police Commissioner Fitzgerald Biago made the appeal, though no detailed justification was provided. The request is viewed as part of broader efforts to enhance inter-agency coordination in maritime surveillance and enforcement, including the potential expansion of sea-based operations.

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At the close of the ceremony, certificates were awarded to Liberia Coast Guard personnel who completed specialized training on the operation of the newly delivered vessels.

The event highlighted growing cooperation between Liberia and international partners in strengthening maritime safety, combating transnational crime, and improving security across the country's coastal and offshore waters.