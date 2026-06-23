Liberia: LERC Holds Public Hearing On LEC's Bid to Extend Electricity Services to Buchanan After 36 Years

The Liberia Electricity Regulatory Commission (LERC) on Thursday, June 18, 2026, convened a public hearing in Buchanan City to consider the Liberia Electricity Corporation's (LEC) application to amend its Distribution License, a move that could pave the way for the restoration and expansion of electricity services to Buchanan and surrounding communities after more than three decades.

The hearing, held in Buchanan, brought together government officials, development partners, civil society organizations, students, community leaders, and residents to discuss the proposed expansion and provide feedback on LEC's plans for electricity distribution in Grand Bassa County.

Presiding over the hearing was LERC Board Chairman Hon. Claude J. Katta, accompanied by Commissioners, Ela-Edward Toomey II and Hon. Amara M. Kamara. The session formed part of the Commission's regulatory process aimed at ensuring transparency, accountability, and public participation in decisions affecting electricity consumers.

The proposed amendment would authorize LEC to extend its operations beyond its current service areas and begin electricity distribution in Buchanan City and nearby communities, marking a significant milestone in Liberia's ongoing efforts to expand access to reliable power.

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Among the senior government officials attending the hearing were Hon. Armah Zolu Jallah, Chairman of the Board of the Rural and Renewable Energy Agency (RREA); Hon. Oliver S. Gbegbe, Assistant Minister at the Ministry of Mines and Energy; Hon. Jonathan Kaipay, Port Manager of the Buchanan Port; and Hon. Nat Bayjay, Deputy Minister for Technical Services at the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism (MICAT).

During the hearing, representatives of the Liberia Electricity Corporation presented details of their proposed operations, outlining plans for service delivery, infrastructure development, and customer engagement. Residents and stakeholders were given the opportunity to ask questions, raise concerns, and seek clarification on issues ranging from service reliability and affordability to implementation timelines.

Addressing participants, LERC Chairman Claude J. Katta underscored the importance of public involvement in the regulatory process and reaffirmed the Commission's commitment to protecting consumer interests.

"This hearing is about ensuring that the people of Buchanan have a voice in decisions that will affect their communities," Katta said. "LERC remains committed to making sure that electricity services are delivered in a manner that benefits the public."

He further assured residents that all views expressed during the hearing would be carefully reviewed before the Commission reaches a final decision on LEC's application.

"The comments, concerns, and recommendations shared today will form an important part of our assessment process as we consider this request," he added.

The hearing generated considerable enthusiasm among residents, many of whom welcomed the proposed expansion as a long-awaited development that could transform the city's economic and social landscape.

Participants described the initiative as a critical step toward improving living standards, supporting small and medium-sized businesses, strengthening public services, and creating new opportunities for investment and job creation in Grand Bassa County.

For many residents, the prospect of reconnecting Buchanan to a stable electricity network carries historical significance. Several speakers noted that the city has been without regular electricity service for approximately 36 years, making the proposed return of power one of the most anticipated infrastructure developments in the county's recent history.

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Community members characterized the planned expansion as a historic milestone that could help unlock Buchanan's economic potential while improving access to essential services such as healthcare, education, and communications.

The hearing reflects Liberia's broader efforts to increase electricity access across the country through regulatory reforms, infrastructure investments, and partnerships aimed at expanding the national power grid. If approved, LEC's application would represent another step toward achieving the government's goal of extending reliable and affordable electricity to underserved communities.

LERC is expected to review the submissions and feedback gathered during the public hearing before announcing its decision on the license amendment in accordance with Liberia's electricity sector regulations.