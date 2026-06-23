Liberia: LWSC, World Bank Review Progress of Liberia Urban Water Supply Project Ahead of 2026 Closure

Efforts to expand and strengthen urban water services in Liberia have entered a critical phase as the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation (LWSC) and the World Bank undertake a joint implementation support mission to assess progress on the Liberia Urban Water Supply Project (LUWSP) and accelerate the completion of remaining works before the project closes later this year.

The five-day mission, running from June 15-19, brings together LWSC Management, the Project Implementation Unit (PIU), and World Bank counterparts to evaluate the status of key project activities, including the completion and commissioning of major civil works designed to improve access to safe and reliable water services in Monrovia and surrounding urban communities.

According to LWSC, through its Communication and Public Affairs, the mission is intended to provide a comprehensive review of project implementation while identifying any outstanding challenges that could affect the timely completion of the initiative. The assessment is expected to inform corrective measures and strengthen coordination among stakeholders as the project approaches its final stages.

Central to the discussions are the progress of civil works contracts, water meter installation activities, engineering operations, and site inspections. The mission is also examining monitoring and evaluation systems, financial management performance, procurement processes, and compliance with environmental and social safeguards.

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In a press release, management says particular attention is being given to project closure planning and post-closure arrangements to ensure that investments made under the project continue to deliver long-term benefits to residents after implementation ends.

The Liberia Urban Water Supply Project is one of the country's major investments in urban water infrastructure, aimed at improving service delivery and expanding access to clean water for thousands of households. The project has received support from the World Bank and other development partners as part of broader efforts to strengthen Liberia's water sector and improve public health outcomes.

With the project scheduled to close in 2026, the immediate priority of the support mission is to ensure that all remaining activities are completed efficiently and that critical infrastructure is fully operational and commissioned on schedule.

LWSC officials headed by its MD expressed confidence that the mission's findings and recommendations will help accelerate implementation efforts, support informed decision-making, and reinforce the sustainability of urban water services for communities across Liberia.

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According to the press release from LWSC, the outcomes of the mission are expected to guide the final phase of project execution and contribute to the successful delivery of improved water services for residents who depend on reliable access to safe drinking water.