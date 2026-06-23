Liberia: MOJ Names 10 in U.S.$19.2m Drug Probe

- The Government of Liberia, through the Ministry of Justice-led Joint National Security Investigative Task Force, has identified 10 persons of interest in connection with the seizure of approximately 237.6 kilograms of cocaine valued at US$19.2 million at the Roberts International Airport (RIA).

It says that preliminary evidence shows the shipment passed through multiple stages of the airport's cargo-handling process.

Providing an update on the investigation over the weekend, Justice Minister and Attorney General Cllr. N. Oswald Tweah said the task force has gathered evidence indicating that the consignment moved through several points in the cargo-handling chain before it was intercepted at the Global Logistics Services (GLS) Menzies warehouse on June 8, 2026.

"The evidence obtained to date by the Joint Security indicates that the shipment passed through multiple stages of the cargo handling chain," Tweah said.

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He disclosed that investigators are examining not only the circumstances surrounding the June 8 seizure but also whether previous shipments linked to the same individuals formed part of a broader criminal network operating within and beyond Liberia's borders.

According to the Justice Minister, the task force has relied on witness statements, cargo documentation, operational records and other preliminary investigative findings to identify individuals whose alleged roles require further scrutiny.

Those named as persons of interest are Philip Yeoh, Security Manager of GLS Menzies at Roberts International Airport; Festus S. Musa, Cargo Handler at GLS Menzies; Ruth Gbapaywhea, RIA Scanner Agent; Archie Nyanfor, Cargo Handler with Express Handling Services (EHS); Arthur B. Abdullai, Chief Executive Officer of Express Handling Services; Geraldine Zeon, RIA Scanner Agent; Mohammed Gbowrah, Security Director at Roberts International Airport; Paul J. King, Chief Executive Officer of GLS Menzies, Oscar Browne, Chief of Intelligence for RIA Security, who is also at large; and Emmanuel T. Zeon, a transporter for Express Handling Services, who is likewise at large.

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr. constituted the Joint National Security Investigative Task Force through the Ministry of Justice following the June 8 interception of the cocaine shipment at the GLS Menzies warehouse.

The task force comprises the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency, the Liberia National Police, the National Security Agency, the Executive Protection Service, the Financial Intelligence Agency, the Liberia Immigration Service, Customs authorities, Airport Security and the Ministry of Justice.

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Tweah stressed that the designation of the individuals as persons of interest should not be interpreted as a finding of guilt.

"The Government of Liberia wishes to make it unequivocally clear that the designation of an individual as a Person of Interest does not constitute a determination of guilt. Rather, it signifies that investigators have identified information and evidence requiring further examination," he said.

He added that all those named remain entitled to the constitutional protections and due process guarantees provided under the laws of the Republic of Liberia as the investigation continues.