Liberia: Freeman Seeks Probe of Foya Project Funds

-Amid Drug-Money Concerns

- Movement for Progressive Change (MPC) political leader Simeon Freeman has called for an independent investigation into the funding of the reported US$10 million Foya Project, urging Liberian authorities and international anti-corruption institutions to verify its source of financing amid growing public concern following recent drug-related arrests.

Freeman said the recent seizure of cocaine valued at US$19.2 million and the ensuing investigation have heightened public concerns over the possible infiltration of illicit funds into Liberia's economy, warranting greater transparency surrounding major development projects.

"The Liberian people deserve complete transparency," Freeman said. "If there are allegations that drug money may have infiltrated sectors of our economy, then every major project that has attracted public attention should be subjected to independent scrutiny. Truth should never fear investigation."

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He stressed that he was not accusing any individual or institution of criminal conduct but was calling on authorities to independently verify and publicly disclose the sources of financing for major public projects.

"I am not accusing any individual or institution of criminal conduct," Freeman said. "I am simply challenging the relevant authorities to verify and publicly account for the sources of funding behind major projects, including the US$10 million Foya Project. Transparency protects both the public interest and the reputations of those involved."

According to Freeman, allegations of illicit financial activity should be addressed through credible, impartial investigations to strengthen public confidence in state institutions.

He also called on international anti-narcotics agencies, financial crime investigators, and development partners to support Liberia's efforts to strengthen financial oversight, anti-money laundering enforcement, and accountability.

"The international community should pay close attention to these developments," he said. "Drug trafficking poses a threat not only to public safety but also to economic integrity and national development. Liberia must demonstrate that legitimate investment--not illicit proceeds--is driving our progress."

Freeman maintained that any review of project financing should be evidence-based and conducted in accordance with the rule of law.

"Liberia's future depends on public confidence in our institutions," he said. "The best way to address speculation is through facts, transparency and accountability. If the funding is legitimate, an independent verification process will only strengthen public trust."

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He further urged government agencies to disclose the financing arrangements for major development projects and cooperate fully with any lawful investigation into compliance with anti-money laundering laws.

Freeman also claimed that the public has not been provided with sufficient information on the financing of the Foya Project, arguing that greater transparency would help dispel speculation and strengthen public confidence.

The Government of Liberia had not publicly responded to Freeman's remarks at the time of publication.