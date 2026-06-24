Senegal Leads in Fighting Financial Crime

press release

Nine distinguished Senegalese legal professionals completed rigorous training at the International Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA) in Gaborone.

Sponsored by the U.S. government, the Senegalese delegation joined colleagues from Benin, Botswana, Djibouti, Ghana, and Nigeria to sharpen skills in money laundering, asset recovery, cyber-crime, and terrorism finance.

Stronger judicial capacity helps dismantle criminal networks that threaten both Senegalese and American security. When Senegal's prosecutors and judges can effectively target illicit financial networks, they disrupt transnational crime before it reaches American shores--protecting both our nations.

We are proud to partner with Senegal to build stronger, more independent judiciaries that protect citizens and advance the rule of law.