Ghana: Family of Late Diplomat James Victor Gbeho Officially Notifies Prez Mahama of His Passing

23 June 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The family of Ambassador James Victor Gbeho, a distinguished statesman and diplomat, has paid a courtesy call on President John Dramani Mahama. They officially informed him of his passing.

The delegation, representing the Gbeho family, noted that it was culturally and diplomatically important to formally notify the President of the loss before making a public announcement of his death.

Ambassador Gbeho was a towering figure in Ghanaian and international politics. He served in many diplomatic missions, including New York. He was Ghana's Minister for Foreign Affairs, a Member of Parliament for the Anlo constituency, and President (formerly Executive Secretary) of the ECOWAS Commission.

He was widely respected for his role in regional integration and his contributions to global diplomacy at the United Nations.

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President Mahama expressed his condolences and shared reflections on Ambassador Gbeho's contributions to the country, West Africa and the world.

Funeral details will be announced later.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

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