West Africa: Ecowas Parliament Adopts Roadmap to Expand Rural Electrification Across West Africa

The ECOWAS Parliament has adopted a series of resolutions and recommendations aimed at expanding access to affordable, reliable and sustainable energy in rural communities across West Africa, with lawmakers calling for accelerated investment in renewable energy to drive economic growth and improve livelihoods.

The resolutions were unanimously adopted at the conclusion of a five-day delocalised meeting of the Joint Committee on Energy and Mines, Infrastructure, and Agriculture, Environment and Natural Resources held in Dakar, Senegal, from 15 to 19 June 2026.

The meeting, convened under the theme "Harnessing Renewable Energy for Rural Electrification and the Revitalisation of Rural Economies in the ECOWAS Region: The Role of the ECOWAS Parliament," brought together parliamentarians from across the sub-region to examine strategies for improving energy access in underserved communities.

The adoption followed the presentation of a draft report by the committee's rapporteur, capturing the outcomes of technical presentations, panel discussions and a field visit to renewable energy installations.

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Lawmakers scrutinised the report and proposed amendments intended to strengthen its recommendations and ensure that they reflected the realities and development aspirations of citizens across the ECOWAS region.

A major outcome of the meeting was a call for the wider deployment of decentralised energy solutions, including mini-grids and off-grid systems, particularly in rural communities where access to electricity remains limited.

The parliamentarians also recommended the harmonisation of regulatory frameworks across member states, the strengthening of innovative financing mechanisms and increased parliamentary oversight of energy projects to improve transparency and implementation.

The adopted resolutions further urged ECOWAS member states to accelerate the deployment of renewable energy technologies as part of broader efforts to revitalise rural economies, create employment opportunities and stimulate local development.

Lawmakers stressed the need for stronger regional coordination and called for increased support to the ECOWAS Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (ECREEE), which plays a central role in promoting renewable energy initiatives throughout the region.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of involving parliamentarians more closely in the implementation and monitoring of regional energy projects to ensure accountability and effective delivery.

In addition, members called for urgent measures to address the financial challenges facing the West African Power Pool (WAPP), the regional electricity network established to facilitate power sharing among ECOWAS member states.

The parliamentarians further reaffirmed the continuity of regional energy projects involving countries of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), emphasising the importance of honouring existing contractual commitments and maintaining regional cooperation in the energy sector.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Joint Committee Chairperson Hon. Fanta Conte commended members for their active participation and constructive engagement throughout the five-day meeting.

She stressed that rural electrification should not be viewed solely as a means of providing electricity to households but as a tool for broader socio-economic transformation.

According to her, improved access to electricity has the potential to stimulate economic growth, create jobs, boost agricultural productivity and empower women and young people in rural communities.

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Hon. Conte said the recommendations adopted in Dakar provide a practical roadmap for accelerating the region's energy transition and advancing efforts toward universal access to electricity.

She urged parliamentarians to use their legislative, oversight and advocacy mandates to support the implementation of regional energy policies and help mobilise the political commitment needed to attract investment into renewable energy projects.

She also called on ECOWAS member states to take advantage of their abundant renewable energy resources and transform them into engines of sustainable development, economic growth and regional integration.

The recommendations adopted in Dakar are expected to guide future parliamentary engagement on energy policy and support ongoing regional efforts to expand electricity access to millions of people living in rural communities across West Africa.