Gambia: Rooftop Billboards Spread Across Gambia Despite Safety Fears and Permit Concerns

A growing number of rooftop billboards are appearing across The Gambia's urban centres, with our investigation finding that many have been erected without permits, raising concerns over public safety and the enforcement of planning laws.

The structures, mounted on top of multi-storey buildings from Banjul to Brikama and along busy commercial corridors, including Kairaba Avenue, Turntable, Serrekunda, Brufut and the Senegambia area, have become an increasingly common sight as property owners seek to generate additional income by leasing space to advertisers.

But Wally Sey, former president of the now-defunct Association of Billboard Owners (ABO), has warned that the practice is both illegal and potentially deadly, arguing that strong winds or storms could cause the billboards to collapse onto roads crowded with motorists and pedestrians.

"The billboards on top of the buildings can kill and can also cause life-threatening injuries to the passerby," Sey said.

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Describing the trend as "horrible", Sey called on the Department of Physical Planning to urgently intervene before a disaster occurs. His concerns were formally communicated to the Department of Physical Planning and Housing in a letter dated 17 November 2025 under the subject: "Roof top billboards on storey buildings are illegal and can cause fatal accident if blown by wind storm, hurricane, etc., as we can see in other countries."

In the letter, Sey said he has worked in The Gambia's billboard and signboard industry for more than three decades and had observed what he described as a widespread construction of rooftop billboards throughout the Greater Banjul Area, including along the Banjul-Serrekunda Highway, Jimpex, Tallinding, Kairaba Avenue and the Bertil Harding Highway from Pipeline Traffic Lights to Turntable.

"This illegal erection of unauthorised billboards should be immediately stopped and removed by the Director of Physical Planning and Housing," he wrote.

"These rooftop billboards can cause fatal accidents if blown by a heavy wind storm, hurricane and will fall on the road were motorist and pedestrians are going for their daily business," he added.

Sey also reminded the department that under the Physical Planning and Development Control Act, no person may carry out development on land without first obtaining a development permit. The law also prohibits enlarging or altering an existing use without prior approval.

The Act's interpretation section provides a broad definition of what constitutes "development". It states that "development includes building construction, engineering works or mining operations carried out on, under or over any land, making changes in land use, subdividing or unifying any land, but does not include maintenance operations, internal operation of buildings, construction of temporary structures and such other works as the Minister may by regulation prescribe."

The interpretation is significant because rooftop billboards involve engineering works carried out over existing buildings and therefore fall within activities that may require approval under the planning framework. Sey argued that the increasing number of such structures without permits demonstrates the need for stricter enforcement by the authorities.

According to Sey, the danger is heightened because many of the structures are located in densely populated commercial areas with heavy traffic and large numbers of pedestrians.

The Department of Physical Planning and Housing acknowledged receipt of the complaint more than a month later. In a response dated 24 December 2025, signed by Ansu Fatty, also known as Pho, on behalf of the department's director, the official thanked Sey for bringing the issue to management's attention.

"I can assure you [that] appropriate action will be taken in accordance with the existing laws and regulations," Pho wrote, adding that management would examine the matter in consultation with the relevant Acts and regulations.

However, an investigation by this reporter found that rooftop billboard installations have continued to expand.

Interviews with at least 14 property owners whose buildings carry rooftop billboards revealed that none had obtained a permit before allowing the structures to be erected. All of them gave a similar explanation.

"We saw others doing it, and we also do it," they said.

The owners also said they were unaware that a permit was required for rooftop billboards, believing that planning approval applied only to the construction of buildings and not to advertising structures installed on existing rooftops.

The investigation further found that some building owners earn at least D100,000 by allowing companies to install billboards on top of their properties, making the business an increasingly attractive source of income.

Sey believes authorities should take tougher action against violators.

"My proposal is for the government to give them an ultimatum to make a down payment for their illegal structures; let's say five million dalasi or force them to pay life insurance for any fatal or severe injury caused by their billboard," he said.

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He added that owners should also be held financially responsible for injuries suffered by members of the public or for damage caused to vehicles if a billboard collapses.

The reporter's observations indicate that most rooftop billboards are built using a design similar to freestanding roadside billboards, but with significant structural differences. Traditional roadside billboards are supported by metal posts anchored deep into the ground and reinforced with concrete foundations. Rooftop billboards, however, cannot be secured in the same manner because they are installed on existing buildings. Instead, different installers use varying methods, generally relying on metal supports and hooks attached to the roof structure.

One property owner told this reporter that the billboard on top of his building had not been inspected since it was erected two years ago. Like other owners interviewed during the investigation, he said he believed the structure was firmly installed and posed no risk to the public. All of the property owners interviewed said they had not conducted any inspections or maintenance checks after the billboards were erected because they believed the installations were strong enough to withstand the elements.