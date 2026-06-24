Nigeria: Again, Court Adjourns Rapper Odumodublvck's Assault Trial

An Abuja court on Tuesday adjourned the trial of rapper Tochukwu Ojogwu, popularly known as "Odumodublvck", in a case of assault and battery until Oct 13 and Oct 14 for hearing.

At the resumed hearing, the claimant's counsel, Uchenna Ojembe, announced appearance and said the matter was for hearing.

Ojembe informed Justice Adeyemi Ajayi that the claimant Ogbogiri Okey Levi, aka "Kraziecent", the sole witness, was in court and he was ready to proceed.

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The defence counsel, Damilare Adeojo, told the court that he filed a motion on notice dated Nov 25, 2025, and had served the claimant's counsel.

Adeojo pleaded for another adjournment to enable him to prepare for his defence, saying he already begged the claimant's counsel to consider his request.

Ojembe opposed the application for adjournment on the basis of multiple adjournments by the defendant.

He prayed the court to grant it only on the cost of N500,000 against the defendant's counsel, in the event the court decides to grant the plea for adjournment.

Adeojo objected to the N500,000 cost and pleaded for adjournment without cost.

Justice Ajayi, after taking submissions, urged the counsel to the claimant to extend the courtesy of friendship at the bar to his learned colleague.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kraziecent instituted the suit against Odumodublvck over alleged assault and battery at a public event in December 2024.

The Claimant alleged that the defendant assaulted and damaged his iPhone 15 Pro Max without provocation while he was recording at an event, causing him serious emotional distress.

Kraziecent sought an order for medical expenses, a public apology on the defendant's social media and two national dailies, or N2 billion in damages. (NAN)