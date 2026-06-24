Nigeria: Police Bust Syndicate Moving Military Camouflage, Hard Drugs Out of Lagos

* Arrest 4 suspects, additional 34 foreign nationals

Fresh concerns over the ease with which criminal elements may be accessing military gear have emerged following the discovery of 47 bags containing military camouflage uniforms and caps inside a truck being moved out of Lagos.

Four suspected members of a syndicate allegedly involved in the illegal movement and distribution of military accoutrements across the country were arrested.

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The suspects were apprehended in the early hours of Saturday, June 20, 2026, in the Epe area of the state.

Besides, the Command also recorded another major breakthrough, with the arrest of 34 foreign nationals during a raid on a building on Lagos Island.

The foreigners,, according to the Command, could not provide satisfactory explanations for their presence in Lagos.

Briefing journalists on the arrests and recoveries yesterday at the Command headquarters, Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, CP Fatai Tijani, said:

"Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command attached to the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, acting on intelligence-led operations, recorded a major breakthrough with the arrest of three suspects identified as Chinedu David, aged 29 years; Ezeagwu Chukwuma, 38 years; and Ifeanyi Ogbeanyi, aged 45 years.

"The operation further led to the recovery of one unregistered MAN diesel truck loaded with sacks containing military camouflage uniforms and 80 cartons of drugs suspected to be illicit substances.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the recovered truck was allegedly being used to transport the military camouflage uniforms to the Eastern part of the country.

"Investigation is ongoing to determine the source, ownership, and intended recipients of the recovered items, as well as establish the extent of the suspects' involvement and identify other persons connected with the criminal act.

"We also recovered different types of drugs, which were being moved together with the sacks containing the military camouflage. The case is still under investigation, and we are trying to unravel the brains behind all this," he stated.