Nigeria: Govt Receives Approval for 63 Ambassadorial Postings, Six Still Pending

The Federal Government has received approval from 63 countries to accept ambassadors appointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, while six other ambassadorial postings are still awaiting clearance from their host nations.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the receipt of the agréements signifies the acceptance of the diplomats as Nigeria's principal envoys in their respective countries of assignment.

The ministry also disclosed that the Honourable Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Sola Enikanolaiye, presented Letters of Credence to the Ambassadors and High Commissioners-designate to Trinidad and Tobago, Kenya, Equatorial Guinea and Egypt following confirmation of their acceptance by the host countries.

According to the ministry, the four diplomats are among the 69 ambassadors appointed by President Tinubu, adding that 63 agréments have so far been received from countries to which the envoys have been posted.

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The statement read in part: "The Honourable Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Sola Enikanolaiye, presented Letters of Credence to the Ambassadors/High Commissioners Designate to Trinidad & Tobago, Kenya, Equatorial Guinea and Egypt on Monday, June 22, 2026. The presentation follows confirmation of receipt of Agrément from the countries, which will serve as the principal envoys of Nigeria.

"The Ministry wishes to inform that out of the 69 Ambassadors appointed by His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, a total number of 63 Agréments have been received so far from the countries they are assigned to, including India and South Africa, and many of the affected Ambassadors have since departed to their respective countries to commence their tour of duty.

"The Ministry is optimistic that the remaining countries will likewise convey their acceptance of the Ambassadors posted to their capitals to consolidate cordial diplomatic relations with Nigeria."