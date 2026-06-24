Nigeria: Sowore's Detention - Peter Obi Warns Against Treating Critics, Journalists As Threats

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has warned against treating critics, activists and journalists as threats to the state, following the remand of activist and politician Omoyele Sowore in Kuje Prison.

Obi, in a statement posted on his X account on Tuesday, expressed concern over the development, saying democratic institutions must not be used in ways that could undermine civic freedoms and public participation.

The former Anambra State governor said he received news of Sowore's remand "with deep concern," stressing that while the judiciary remains responsible for dispensing justice, authorities must guard against actions that create the impression of suppressing dissent.

"While the judiciary remains the ultimate arbiter of justice, we must consistently guard against any trend that gives the appearance of state institutions being weaponised to systematically stifle dissent, muzzle the press, or shrink the legitimate space for civic engagement in Nigeria," Obi said.

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He argued that freedom of expression and peaceful assembly remain fundamental pillars of democracy and should be protected at all times.

"A thriving democracy does not survive on the silencing of opposing voices; rather, it is anchored on the robust protection of fundamental human rights, most notably the freedoms of expression and peaceful assembly, as enshrined in our Constitution," he stated.

Obi noted that Nigeria is already grappling with insecurity and economic hardship, warning that actions capable of escalating tensions should be avoided.

"Moreover, our society is already strained by insecurity and biting economic hardship; therefore, deliberate steps should be taken, even by the courts, to avoid inflaming the situation," he said.

The presidential candidate maintained that critics and civil society actors should be viewed as contributors to accountability and democratic development rather than adversaries of government.

"When we begin to treat citizen critics, activists, and journalists as threats to state survival rather than as partners in building accountability, we signal a dangerous slide toward authoritarianism," Obi warned.

According to him, Nigeria's current economic and security challenges require "inclusive dialogue and cohesive nation-building," rather than the incarceration of individuals calling for reforms and improved governance.

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He urged relevant authorities to ensure that Sowore's constitutional rights are protected and that the rule of law is strictly observed throughout the legal process.

"I urge the relevant authorities to ensure that the rule of law is strictly adhered to, that Mr. Sowore's constitutional rights are fully protected, and that our security and judicial institutions are used solely for the impartial administration of justice," Obi said.

He added that democratic institutions must be strengthened if the country hopes to achieve meaningful progress, stating, "We cannot build a New Nigeria if we continue to undermine the very democratic structures meant to protect us all."