Nigeria: Tinubu Sends State Police Amendment Bill to Senate

ABUJA- PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has written the Senate, forwarding to it a constitution alteration bill that seeks for the establishment of state police Services as part of efforts to reform Nigeria's security architecture.

The bill is designed to provide a legal framework for a dual policing structure in Nigeria, allowing states to establish and operate their own police services alongside the federal police.

The letter dated 15th June was read on Tuesday by the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, just as the proposed legislation seeks to amend relevant provisions of the 1999 Constitution to create a legal framework for state police across the federation.

Akpabio announced receipt of a presidential communication transmitting the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (Alteration) State Police Bill, 2026.

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According to the President, the bill is designed to provide a legal framework for a dual policing structure in Nigeria, allowing states to establish and operate their own police services alongside the federal police.

President Tinubu said that the proposed amendment is a critical component of ongoing efforts to reorganise the country's policing system to enhance security and better protect citizens. He noted that communities, municipalities, and local government areas would play more active roles in policing responsibilities under the new arrangement.

According to him, the proposal builds on previous legislative efforts by both chambers of the National Assembly and includes additional safeguards to ensure effective implementation.

Tinubu said, "This bill builds on the significant work already done in this regard by the House of Representatives and the Senate, and incorporates additional safeguards to ensure that the creation of a dual policing structure to address our nation's evolving national security challenges will be achieved quickly and effectively to the benefit of all Nigerians."

The President described the proposed legislation as a key component of his administration's broader plan to reform Nigeria's security system and improve the protection of lives and property.

"The proposed legislation is a critical component of our administration's strategy to reorganize Nigeria's security architecture to better protect our citizens, and I'm confident that the Senate will act quickly to consider and pass this bill," he added.

Tinubu urged lawmakers to give the proposal expeditious consideration.

The latest development comes barely two weeks after the Senate passed an executive bill on state police for a second reading. Akpabio noted that the fresh Constitution Alteration Bill transmitted by the President builds on the earlier proposal and is intended to provide the constitutional foundation required for the establishment of state police services.

In his remarks, Akpabio, who described the process as an epoch-making one, said that the bill, when passed, would help address the problem of insecurity in the country as it would allow for community involvement.

He stated that community members were often best positioned to identify criminal elements and suspicious movements within their localities before reporting to authorities, adding that the state police initiative would strengthen grassroots intelligence gathering and improve collaboration between communities and security agencies.

"You will know when foreigners infiltrate Nigeria and alert security agencies so they can react proactively rather than reactively," the lawmaker said, expressing confidence that collaboration between the executive and legislative arms would ensure the success of the initiative.

Speaking further on the proposed legislation, Akpabio explained that the implementation process would be carried out in phases through constitutional alteration and subsequent Acts of Parliament.

"We will do it in two phases through alteration and an Act of Parliament. There will be many safeguards; let us come and do this important task. It is extremely important that we come tomorrow," Akpabio said.

The President of the Senate disclosed that the States have promised to take the bill the same day.

Akpabio, who commended the lawmakers for their commitment to legislative duties despite being called back from the annual recess to consider the state police bill, said that copies of the Constitutional Amendment Report had been distributed to members for study and consideration.

Akpabio, who also commended members of the Constitution Review Committee for their dedication, noting that the proposal represented nearly two years of extensive consultations, said, "This is an epoch-making legislation that can significantly address insecurity and encourage broader participation of communities in maintaining public safety."

Following the presentation, Akpabio referred the bill to the Senate committee on constitutional review, chaired by the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin (APC, Kano North), with a directive for further legislative action to report back tomorrow, Wednesday.

According to him, the House was committed to fast-tracking consideration of the legislation before proceeding on its annual legislative recess, just as he urged all Senators to be present for voting to meet up with the 2/3 majority to vote on the bill, saying, "If you are not here tomorrow, your people will know that you are not here.

"As we struggle to become senators, let us also remember the responsibilities of being a senator. It is not enough for us to secure a ticket and, when we get elected, fail to come to the chamber or make meaningful contributions.

"It is extremely important that we all report tomorrow. May God guide us and may God protect all of you."

Also speaking on the need for all the Senators to be present tomorrow to vote on the bills, the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, APC, Ekiti Central said, "Mr. President, very distinguished Senators of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, in moving that the Senate do now adjourn until tomorrow, let me also join His Excellency, the President of the Senate, in appealing most respectfully to all our colleagues to put every other thing aside and ensure that they are here tomorrow to participate in a major constitutional duty that we owe to our people who elected us as their representatives.

"As we all know, based on constitutional provisions and the rules of the Senate, we need a minimum of two-thirds of distinguished senators to vote on constitutional alterations. Therefore, it is important for all of us to be present.

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"I know that members of the public who elected us will also be interested in knowing those who participated in this important constitutional responsibility.

"The issue of state police is one that cuts across all political parties. It has become a non-partisan issue. It also transcends geopolitical zones and sectional interests.

"So, once again, I join His Excellency, the President of the Senate, in appealing to all of us to ensure that we are here tomorrow.

"For those who may be away for various reasons--some are travelling, some are airborne, and others are on the road--please let us reach out to everyone. Principal officers on both sides of the aisle should also help contact distinguished colleagues to ensure their presence tomorrow.

"I am sure this matter will be further discussed as we proceed to the leadership meeting.

"With these remarks, I rise to move that the Senate do adjourn until tomorrow, Wednesday, June 24, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. prompt."

The Senate however, deferred the consideration of the state police bill to Wednesday over the death of Yaya Tongo, House of Representatives member representing Gombe/Kwami/ Funakaye federal constituency.

Akpabio, while announcing his death, expressed condolences to the deceased lawmaker's family, children, constituents and associates, praying for strength and comfort during the difficult period.

Following the announcement, the lawmakers observed a minute's silence in honour of the late member.