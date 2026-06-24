Nigeria: Tinubu Transmits State Police Bill to Senate, Akpabio Pledges Swift Passage

Abuja — President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday formally transmitted the long-awaited State Police Bill to the Senate, setting in motion what could become one of the most far-reaching security reforms in Nigeria's constitutional history.

The proposed legislation, titled: 'Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (Alteration) State Police Bill, 2026', seeks to amend the 1999 Constitution to provide a legal framework for the establishment of state police services across the federation.

The move is widely viewed as a response to the country's worsening security challenges.

In a letter read on the floor of the Senate by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Tinubu urged lawmakers to expedite consideration and passage of the bill.

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He described it as a critical component of his administration's strategy to strengthen national security and improve citizen protection.

"This bill seeks to amend the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, to create a constitutional pathway for the establishment of State Police services in Nigeria," Tinubu stated.

According to the president, the proposal builds on extensive work already undertaken by both chambers of the National Assembly and contains safeguards designed to ensure that a dual policing structure functions effectively.

"It builds on the significant work already done in this regard by the House of Representatives and the Senate and incorporates additional safeguards to ensure that the creation of a dual policing structure can address our nation's evolving security challenges," he said.

He said the measure was central to his administration's security agenda.

Tinubu added: "The proposed legislation is a critical component of our administration's strategy to reorganise Nigeria's security architecture to better protect our citizens, and I am confident that the Senate will act swiftly to consider and pass this bill."

The Senate wasted little time in advancing the proposal.

Immediately after the letter was read, Akpabio referred the bill to the Senate Committee on Constitution Review, chaired by Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin.

He directed the panel to submit its report on Wednesday for immediate legislative action.

"We cannot do anything further on this matter today. Therefore, the bill that has just been read is referred to the Committee on Constitution Review, which is to present its report tomorrow, Wednesday, for further legislative action," Akpabio said.

He further assured the lawmakers that the Senate would invoke accelerated legislative procedures to ensure speedy consideration of the amendment.

"As soon as the report is presented, we will consider it at the Committee of the Whole and fast-track the process so that we can conclude legislative business before proceeding on recess after a year of intensive legislative work," he stated.

Akpabio described the proposal as a historic step towards decentralising policing and bringing security management closer to the people.

"Since 1960, Nigeria has not had the courage to decentralise policing. This is the first time we are taking that step," he said.

The Senate President argued that communities possess critical intelligence that could help security agencies prevent crimes before they occur.

"This legislation will make security more inclusive by enabling communities, youths, villages, municipal authorities and local governments to participate in the nation's security architecture," he said.

"As I have always said, every community knows the bad eggs within it. Security agencies can act proactively rather than reactively. We must become proactive instead of reacting after incidents have occurred," he said.

Akpabio, however, stressed that adequate safeguards would be embedded in the proposed state police structure to prevent abuse by political office holders.

"We must ensure there are adequate safeguards to prevent abuse. Even current governors who will one day leave office should not be afraid of the state police structure they helped create," he said.

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Also rallying support for the bill, Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele appealed to senators across party lines to ensure full attendance during the crucial vote on constitutional alteration.

"The issue of state police is one that cuts across all political parties. It has become a national issue. It is also an issue that cuts across geopolitical zones and sectional interests," Bamidele said.

He reminded lawmakers that constitutional amendments require the support of at least two-thirds of senators and urged principal officers to mobilise absent colleagues for the sitting.

The move marks a significant milestone in Nigeria's long-running debate over state policing, a proposal that successive administrations and constitutional conferences had considered but failed to implement despite growing calls for decentralised security management.

If passed by the National Assembly and approved by state legislatures, the amendment could fundamentally reshape the country's policing framework and security governance.