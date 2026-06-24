Nigeria: DIG Activates Violent Crime Response Unit in Kebbi

23 June 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

Deputy inspector General of Police northwest, DIG Sulaiman Muhammed Abdul on Wednesday officially lunched Nigeria Police violent crime response unit in Kebbi state.

The Police chief said that his visit to Kebbi and lunch of the violent crime response unit was based on the inspector General of Police directive to show his commitments to reducing crime in the country.

According to him,VCRU is technology driven as it embodies data collections of crimes being planned by criminal elements as such instead of responding after the crime is committed the unit prevents crimes from taking place.

" The Police will no longer wait for crime to happen, with the new unit instead the Police will be ahead of the perpetrators of crimes to ensure improved security and the safety of Nigerians wherever they are".

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Sulaiman urged officers and men of Kebbi Police Command to maintain high professional standard and to avoid human rights abuses in the discharge of their primary duties.

He added that Police welfare, healthcare and housing is the top priority of the Nigeria inspector General of Police even as he ensured that the use of technology will fastrack fight against insecurity in the country.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Kebbi state Commissioner of Police,CP Umar Hadejia highlighted gains of the Command to include intensive and successful fight against armed bandits, Lakurawa and Mamudawa.

Hadejia stated that Kebbi sharing border with two countries has escalated violent crimes in the state but the relentless efforts of the Police have pushed back bandits and Lakurawa who merely hit and retreat even as many of them have been killed and several others arrested.

" With this unit our fight against violent crimes has been strengthen and will ensure the unit remains active to facilitate crimes prevention in Kebbi state." he assured.

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