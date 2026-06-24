Nigeria: Elimination of Mother-to-Child HIV, Hepatitis B, Syphilis Achievable - Soludo's Wife

The Wife of the Governor of Anambra State, Dr. Nonye Soludo, has called for increased investment and collective action toward eliminating mother-to-child transmission of HIV, hepatitis B and syphilis in the state, saying the goal is achievable with sustained commitment.

She made the call at a one-day high-level stakeholders' meeting on the triple elimination of mother-to-child transmission of HIV, viral hepatitis and syphilis held at the Government House, Awka.

The meeting, themed "Synergizing Efforts Towards Triple Elimination: Strengthening Investment, Innovation and Collaboration to End HIV, Viral Hepatitis and Syphilis in Anambra State," was organised by the State Ministry of Health in collaboration with the National AIDS, Viral Hepatitis and STIs Control Programme (NASCP), the Trinity Healthcare Foundation and other partners.

Dr. Soludo said her non-governmental organisation, Healthy Living with Nonye Soludo Initiative, has consistently promoted preventive healthcare, stressing that early testing, timely treatment and proper antenatal care can prevent lifelong complications for mothers and newborns.

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She noted that prevention remains more effective and cost-efficient than treating advanced conditions, urging stakeholders to prioritise early intervention.

The Anambra First Lady also commended the state government's efforts in strengthening maternal and child healthcare services, particularly the ongoing free antenatal care programme in public health facilities across the state.

According to her, thousands of pregnant women are currently benefiting from screening and preventive services aimed at eliminating mother-to-child transmission of the three diseases.

Dr. Soludo called for stronger collaboration among stakeholders, including healthcare workers, traditional rulers, religious leaders, development partners and families, to ensure success of the programme.

She urged community and religious leaders to intensify awareness campaigns, encourage early antenatal attendance and help reduce stigma associated with HIV, hepatitis B and syphilis.

"Stakeholders must expand awareness, strengthen service delivery, increase investments in maternal and child health, eliminate discrimination and promote community ownership of the programme," she said.

She added that the elimination of mother-to-child transmission is "achievable, affordable and necessary" with renewed commitment from all sectors.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Afam Obidike, said despite progress in HIV testing and prevention, more efforts were needed to identify undiagnosed cases and ensure prompt treatment and follow-up.

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He explained that the state government has intensified efforts to eliminate hepatitis B and syphilis transmission, especially among pregnant women and newborns, through integrated healthcare services.

Obidike noted that the free antenatal care programme in the state provides a platform for integrating screening, prevention and treatment services for HIV, hepatitis and syphilis.

In a goodwill message, the Anambra State Coordinator of the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr. Bonos Mohammed, said achieving triple elimination would require strong political will and sustained collaboration, assuring WHO's continued support.

Presenting an overview of the disease burden in the state, the State AIDS Programme Coordinator, Dr. Tonia Mbagwu, disclosed that 20 pregnant women tested positive for syphilis out of 85,802 screened, while 117 tested positive for hepatitis out of 62,971 tested.

She said the figures highlight the need to expand prevention, strengthen targeted testing and improve domestic resource mobilisation and partnerships to reach more people in need.