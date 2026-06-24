Nigeria: Oyo Declares 16-Hour Curfew in 10 LGAs

Ibadan — Oyo State governor, 'Seyi Makinde, Tuesday night approved the declaration of a 16-hour curfew in 10 local government areas of the state.

According to a memo issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Musibau Babatunde, the curfew takes effect from today (Wednesday).

The curfew, which is between 4 pm and 8 am, and lasts for 48 hours in the first instance, affects local government areas bordering the Old Oyo National Park.

The affected local government areas are -

Oriire (Headquarters: Ikoyi-Ile)

Orelope (Headquarters: Igboho)

Irepo (Headquarters: Kisi)

Saki West (Headquarters: Saki)

Saki East (Headquarters: Ago-Amodu)

Atisbo (Headquarters: Tede/Ago-Are)

Itesiwaju (Headquarters: Otu)

Iseyin (Headquarters: Iseyin)

Olorunsogo (Headquarters: Igbeti)

Atiba (Headquarters: Offa-Meta, Oyo)